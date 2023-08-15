2024 IIHF World Championship: Complete schedule, how to buy tickets & more

The anticipation for the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship is building as fans around the world gear up to witness clashes between the top ice hockey nations. With the release of the game schedule and ticket information, the excitement is reaching a fever pitch.

Hosted by Czechia, this championship promises to deliver unforgettable moments on the ice. Here's all you need to know about the tournament, including the schedule, ticket prices, and how to secure your spot in the stands.

A Glimpse of the 2024 IIHF Schedule

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has meticulously crafted the schedule for the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, aiming to offer exciting matches every day.

The event is set to kick off on Friday, May 10, with Group A and Group B matches taking place in two key venues, the Prague Arena and the Ostrava Arena.

In the Prague Arena, the host nation Czechia will face off against Finland in the opening game at 20:20 local time, while Switzerland and Norway will start the action in the afternoon.

The following day, Group A's remaining teams, including Great Britain, Canada, Austria, Denmark, and Norway, will begin their tournaments.

Prague Arena (Czechia time) ~ Source: IIHF Official Website

Over at Ostrava Arena, Slovakia will take on Germany in the Group B opener at 16:20 local time, followed by Sweden meeting the USA in the evening. The next day, the arena will host matchups between France and Kazakhstan, Poland and Latvia, and another game involving the USA and Germany.

Ostrava Arena (Czechia time) ~ Source: IIHF Official Website

Ticket Information and Pricing

The 2024 IIHF Organizing Committee has categorized tickets into six tiers.

The pricing structure is designed to accommodate both local and foreign fans. Daily ticket packages specifically for Czech and Slovak games are priced from 2,080 CZK to 4,480 CZK, varying across different price categories. Foreign team daily packages start at 1,180 CZK for the third price category.

Notably, Family Game Tickets offer a budget-friendly option for early games at 12:20 local time, with prices starting at 190 CZK. In addition, playoff game day packages start at 3,980 CZK for the quarter-finals.

How to Buy Tickets

The official ticket sales for the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship are set to begin on October 10 at 10:00 CET. To make the process seamless, tickets for all Preliminary Round games and Ostrava quarter-finals can be purchased through Ticketportal, while tickets for the playoffs in Prague will be available via Ticketmaster.

The registration phase for the 2024 IIHF ticket priority purchase draw is currently open until September 15 fans can secure their spot early. The draw will take place from September 18 to 24, granting the chance to winners to purchase tickets a week before. Any unsold tickets will be released for the second phase of sales.

The official event website, 2024.iihfworlds.com, will serve as the primary platform for all ticket-related transactions and information.