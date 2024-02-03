2024 NHL All-Star Game: Preview, predictions, odds, betting Tips & more

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game is scheduled for Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. ET. This edition of the All-Star Game integrates two existing formats, maintaining the four-team, three-on-three structure for the eighth consecutive season.

Game Day Schedule:

12:00 p.m.: Doors open at Scotiabank Arena.

Doors open at Scotiabank Arena. 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.: The 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

2024 NHL All-Star: Game Preview

Despite Jack Hughes’ injury, Team Hughes, led by Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, has a strong roster. The team has offense with players like Elias Pettersson and Nikita Kucherov and good goalie play from Thatcher Demko and Cam Talbot.

Team Matthews, led by Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs, boasts an impressive squad. The roster features excellent players like William Nylander, Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly. Jakes Oettinger plays goal, and forwards like Filip Forsberg and Clayton Keller provide depth in scoring.

With Nathan MacKinnon from the Colorado Avalanche as its captain, Team MacKinnon has a blend of seasoned stars and budding prospects. Cale Makar anchors the defense, Sidney Crosby brings veteran leadership, and Kirill Kaprizov and Sebastian Aho spearhead the scoring. Goaltender Alexander Georgiev has a GAA of 2.91 and a save percentage of .899.

Led by Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, Team McDavid looks good as well. Leon Draisaitl is part of the roster, as are Bruin’s David Pastrnak and Rasmus Dahlin. This team has two good goalies, Connor Hellebuyck and Sergei Bobrovsky.

Best Odds and Predictions for 2024 NHL All-Star game

In the 2024 NHL All-Star Game semifinals, Team MacKinnon will square off against Team McDavid, while Team Matthews will take on the Team Hughes lineup. Then the winners of the semifinals will face each other in the finals.

Heading into the semifinals, Team MacKinnon holds the status of a -120 favorite (requiring a $120 risk to win $100), facing Team McDavid, who is listed at -105. Meanwhile, Team Matthews is favored at -125 against Team Hughes, who carries odds of +100 in the odds.

Which team has the best odds of winning the 2024 NHL All-Star game?

Looking ahead to the tournament's overall winner, Team Matthews is positioned as the +250 favorite to lift the trophy. Close behind are Team Hughes at +265, Team MacKinnon at +280, and Team McDavid at +285.

The odds suggest a competitive and closely contested All-Star Game, as every team carries a roster full of NHL stars.