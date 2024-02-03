2024 NHL All-Star Skills: Full list of winners of each event from the revamped skills competition

  • home icon
By Arnab Mondal
Modified Feb 03, 2024 05:39 GMT
The 2024 NHL All-Star Skills competition lit up Scotiabank Arena. A dazzling display of skill was on show, with Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid taking center stage. He scored big, adding a substantial $1 million to his earnings.

Breakdown of all the winners and highlights from each event of All-Star skills

#1. Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater

Connor McDavid secured his fourth Fastest Skater title with a blistering time of 13.408 seconds, narrowly defeating Mathew Barzal (NY Islanders). McDavid's unmatched speed continues to set the standard for this exhilarating event in NHL All-Star Skills.

#2. Tim Hortons NHL One-Timers

Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon showcased his precision and power, winning the One-Timers event with 23 points. His performance edged out stiff competition from Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) and David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins), who each had 22 points.

#3. Scotiabank NHL Passing Challenge

Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson demonstrated his exceptional passing skills, securing victory in the Passing Challenge with 25 points. Makar put up a strong fight, but Pettersson's accuracy and finesse ultimately prevailed.

#4. Rogers NHL Hardest Shot

Cale Makar unleashed a powerful shot at 102.56 miles per hour, winning the Hardest Shot competition. His impressive display edged out J.T. Miller (Canucks), who came close with a speed of 102.34 miles per hour.

#5. Upper Deck NHL Stick Handling Challenge

Connor McDavid showcased his finesse and control, winning the Stick Handling Challenge with a time of 25.755 seconds. Barzal finished a close second, highlighting the elite puck-handling skills on display.

#6. Cheetos NHL Accuracy Shooting

McDavid continued his dominance by winning the Accuracy Shooting event, hitting four targets in a swift 9.158 seconds. Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs) challenged, but McDavid's precision under pressure secured another victory.

#7. Honda/Hyundai NHL One-on-One

In the head-to-head showdown, Maple Leafs forward William Nylander emerged victorious with nine points, overcoming the challenge posed by goaltender Cam Talbot (Los Angeles Kings). Alexandar Georgiev (Avalanche) earned $100,000 for leading all goalies with nine saves against McDavid.

#8. Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course

The grand finale saw McDavid clinching the Obstacle Course with a time of 40.606 seconds, securing his fourth event win and a total of 25 points. Cale Makar's strong performance landed him in second place, with Auston Matthews rounding out the top three in the NHL All-Star Skills.

The 2024 NHL All-Star Skills put the spotlight on the greatest abilities in the league, leaving fans looking forward to the rest of the season.

Edited by Veer Badani
