2024 Stanley Cup Odds: Which team is the odds-on favorite to win the cup next season?

The Stanley Cup was awarded to the Vegas Golden Knights for the 2022-23 season on Tuesday night, but they aren't the odds-on favorite to win it in 2024. That tag has been given to the Colorado Avalanche, according to FanDuel.

Vegas beat the Florida Panthers in five games and were a bit of a surprise to win the Cup as they missed the playoffs last season. However, the Golden Knights had a great regular season and cruised to winning the Cup as they never needed all seven games.

Winning the Stanley Cup is special for any team, including for the Golden Knights' original six players who were cast off by their teams and allowed to be selected in the expansion draft.

"It's been an unbelievable ride for sure," Jonathan Marchessault said. "Even the first year, we had so much fun with the fans at T-Mobile, the energy, we got voted the best arena to play in for a reason. It's been a great ride.

"The fans and the community have been unbelievable since we came in. I remember Game 4 (against Florida) we wanted to bring it back home with a chance to win it all, and we did. Honestly, our team delivered tonight. We were dominating the whole game and I was just so proud to do it in front of our fans, and that's a moment I'll never forget."

"It's a nice gesture from our teammates that they let us kind of feel it first," William Karlsson said. "It's just nice. I don't know what to say. It's amazing."

Now, not even a full 24 hours after the Vegas Golden Knights won, the odds for the 2024 Stanley Cup have been released.

2024 Stanley Cup odds

The Colorado Avalanche - who hoisted the Cup in 2022 - are the odds-on favorite to win the 2024 Stanley Cup, according to oddsmakers.

Oddsmakers have them at +800 which means a $100 bet would net you $800 if you like the Avalanche to win the Stanley Cup. Next is the Toronto Maple Leafs who are +1100 followed by the Edmonton Oilers at +1100.

The New Jersey Devils, Carolina Hurricanes, Vegas Golden Knights, Boston Bruins, and Tampa Bay Lightning are all +1300 and tied for fourth-best odds.

Here are the full Stanley Cup odds for the 2024 season.

Colorado Avalanche +800

Toronto Maple Leafs +1100

Edmonton Oilers +1100

New Jersey Devils +1300

Boston Bruins +1300

Vegas Golden Knights +1300

Carolina Hurricanes +1300

Tampa Bay Lightning +1300

New York Rangers +1500

Dallas Stars +1700

Florida Panthers +2000

Los Angeles Kings +2000

Minnesota Wild +3200

Calgary Flames +3200

Pittsburgh Penguins +3500

Ottawa Senators +3800

Buffalo Sabres +4000

Winnipeg Jets +4000

New York Islanders +4500

Nashville Predators +5000

Vancouver Canucks +5000

Seattle Kraken +5000

Detroit Red Wings +5000

St. Louis Blues +5500

Washington Capitals +5500

Chicago Blackhawks +9000

Philadelphia Flyers +9000

Montreal Canadiens +12000

Columbus Blue Jackets +13000

Arizona Coyotes +13000

San Jose Sharks +14000

Anaheim Ducks +15000

