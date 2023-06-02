3 advantages for the Vegas Golden Knights heading into the Stanley Cup Finals

The Vegas Golden Knights have been favorites all throughout the playoffs. And once again, they will be the favorite in the Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers.

Let's look at three advantages that the Vegas Golden Knights will have in this series.

#1 Plenty of Depth

When Vegas came into the league in 2017-18, it did so with a group of "B-level" players following the entry draft. But just like they do in the movies, that rag-tag group of undervalued players achieved heights that absolutely nobody predicted, reaching the Stanley Cup Finals in their first season.

Today, Vegas has a couple of superstars in its lineup. Jack Eichel came over from Buffalo last season, Alex Pietrangelo joined the Knights after winning a cup in St. Louis and Mark Stone became a Golden Knight after spending his entire career in Ottawa. However, none of these guys are anywhere near the level of superstar that other clubs have at their disposal. And Vegas wouldn't have it any other way.

Eichel led the Golden Knights with 66 points during the regular season. That ranks 72nd in the NHL. Most teams have at least two players higher, while the Edmonton Oilers had two guys over 128 points.

Vegas has kept its identity while putting together a team capable of winning the Stanley Cup. That depth will be huge in this finals, as the unsung heroes are usually the ones who come through in the biggest moments of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

#2 Home-Ice Advantage

Home ice has not been as much of an advantage during the 2023 playoffs. But it has been for the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas has gone 6-3 at T-Mobile Arena during its postseason run.

In the Western Conference finals, they won two of three in Vegas. The team's success is not surprising when watching a home game. The energy, the show and the atmosphere are up there with the best in the league.

Vegas Golden Knights fans will be loud and ready to go for games 1 and 2, a big advantage for the home team.

#3 More Heartbreak

Six of the current Vegas Golden Knights were also members of the 2017-18 team that fell in the Stanley Cup Finals to the Washington Capitals. To come that close to making incredible history and fall just short, that hurts. Just look at what Herb Brooks did in his first Olympic coaching job after missing out on being a part of Team USA's Gold Medal in 1960. It is called the Miracle On Ice.

Vegas Golden Knights have the motivation to win the Stanley Cup

While the Florida Panthers went through their own adversity, losing in the second round to their in-state rivals after winning the Presidents' Trophy last season, it is nothing compared to what Vegas has seen.

Yes, the Vegas Golden Knights have been fortunate enough to reach the Western Conference finals in four of their six seasons. And yes, they have played in the same number of finals as Florida, despite being a new team.

But they have not won it all. And knowing NHL players, that has been driving them up the wall. They will be hungry to come out on top this time around.

Poll : 0 votes