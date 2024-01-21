3 amazing Connor McDavid stats from Edmonton Oilers' 13-game win streak

The historic 13-game win streak that has propelled the Edmonton Oilers not just to record-breaking success but also into becoming the best Canadian team in the NHL stands as pivotal under Connor McDavid, who is their captain.

After the Oilers had a 3-1 victory over the Calgary Flames, they could break down Montreal's winning record for a Canadian team. Even though Connor McDavid’s streak ended at an outstanding 12 games, his leadership and on-field plan have been important.

With the Oilers, led by Kris Knoblauch, on a remarkable winning streak of 26-15-1, McDavid’s brilliant numbers this season highlight the relentless influence of his presence on their victories.

Top 3 Connor McDavid stats in Oilers' 13-game win streak

1. McDavid's 5-point performance:

In the Oilers' first game of 2024 on January 3rd against the Flyers, Connor McDavid delivered a stellar performance, earning him the title of star of the night.

Edmonton Oilers v Detroit Red Wings

With a dominant 5-2 win, McDavid exhibited his scoring prowess by notching an impressive 5 points, including 1 goal and 4 assists. Remarkably, he achieved this feat with just 16:35 minutes on ice, almost 6 minutes less than his average playing time.

Throughout his illustrious career, McDavid's consistency in multiple-point games has solidified his status as a generational talent, drawing comparisons to legends like Sidney Crosby and Wayne Gretzky.

2. Offensive Brilliance in the Win Streak:

McDavid's offensive impact during the Oilers' 13-game winning streak is nothing short of spectacular. Scoring a total of 16 points, comprising 12 goals and 4 assists, he emerged as a formidable force in the team's quest for victory.

In the broader context of the 2023–24 season, McDavid's overall performance is equally impressive, with 59 points, including 16 goals and 43 assists. Having achieved 16, 100-point seasons since becoming the Oilers' captain in the 2016-17 season, McDavid is on track for another century-mark season, a remarkable feat considering his early-season injury setbacks.

3. Defensive Impact with a Plus-Minus Masterclass:

In spite of McDavid’s offensive spirit, his defensive brilliance is revealed in his plus-minus rating. During the 13-game winning streak, he demonstrated his balanced skill set using a plus-minus of +11.

Even though behind Leon Draisaitl’s +13, McDavid’s total plus-minus of 12 in the season 2023–24 and a career figure of 126 underline his skills on both offense and defense,.

The journey continues, as this time Connor McDavid hopefully leads the Oilers to their first Stanley Cup championship with him as the team captain.