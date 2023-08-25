3 biggest issues facing Anaheim Ducks ahead of 2023-24 season

As the Anaheim Ducks gear up for the 2023-24 season, there are three significant challenges looming over the team's prospects.

These issues pose formidable obstacles that the Ducks must address in order to remain competitive in the fast-paced world of professional ice hockey. So, let's have a look:

Challenges awaiting Anaheim Ducks in 2023-24 season

Here are three of them:

#1 Limited roster depth

The Anaheim Ducks enter the upcoming season with a top line boasting promising talents in Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry.

While Zegras and Terry have shown flashes of brilliance, the team's depth beyond this dynamic duo is a cause for concern. Successful campaigns require contributions from throughout the lineup.

However, Anaheim's lack of offensive firepower in the middle and bottom lines puts added pressure on the top players to consistently deliver. Injuries, fatigue and the ebb and flow of a rigorous NHL season necessitate a more balanced roster to endure the challenges that lie ahead.

#2 An aging John Gibson

For years, John Gibson has been a stalwart presence between the pipes for the Anaheim Ducks.

However, as the 2023-24 season approaches, concerns about Gibson's performance and longevity have started to emerge. Goaltenders in the NHL face an intense physical toll, and at 30, Gibson might be on the cusp of a decline in his skills and reflexes.

The Ducks' ability to protect their net will heavily depend on Gibson's form. The team must carefully manage his workload while also grooming a reliable backup to ensure a seamless transition in goal.

#3 An aging forward group

The Anaheim Ducks' forward group, outside of Terry, Zegras and Carlsson, is showing signs of age.

With most players over the age of 29, there's a looming risk of declining production and increased susceptibility to injuries. As players get older, maintaining the same level of performance becomes challenging.

The Ducks must find ways to infuse youthful energy and skill into their forward lines to ensure a sustainable offensive presence. Developing young talents and making strategic acquisitions will be crucial to revitalizing the team's attack and reducing the burden on the top players.

Addressing the aforementioned issues will require a multi-faceted approach from the Anaheim Ducks' management and coaching staff.

Acquiring depth players with scoring potential, managing John Gibson's workload and strategically integrating emerging talents into the forward lineup will be pivotal to the team's success.

Furthermore, implementing effective player development programs and making shrewd decisions in the trade and free-agent market will play a significant role in overcoming these challenges.