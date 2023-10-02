3 biggest issues facing the Anaheim Ducks this season

The Anaheim Ducks are entering the 2023-24 NHL season with a mix of young talent and experienced players, but they face several significant challenges that will shape their future direction. These challenges range from contract negotiations to roster decisions.

3 biggest issues the Anaheim Ducks must resolve this season

#1 Trevor Zegras' contract extension

The top priority for the Anaheim Ducks is securing a contract extension for their budding star, Trevor Zegras. Zegras has quickly become one of the team's most promising young talents and is seen as a cornerstone player for the future. The challenge lies in negotiating a contract that reflects his potential and value to the team while being mindful of salary cap constraints.

Zegras is likely seeking a significant extension, and the Ducks must find a balance between rewarding his performance and maintaining cap flexibility. Securing Zegras's long-term commitment is critical to the team's future success.

#2 Evaluating John Gibson's future

The Ducks have a pivotal decision to make regarding their veteran goaltender, John Gibson. Gibson has been a cornerstone in net for Anaheim for several seasons, but there are questions about whether he would be better suited on the trade market.

Trading Gibson could yield valuable assets for the team's rebuild while opening up opportunities for younger goaltenders in the organization. However, parting ways with such a proven netminder also carries risks. The Ducks must carefully assess their goaltending situation and weigh the long-term benefits against the short-term impact of a potential trade.

#3 Blue line configuration

The Ducks face challenges in determining the optimal configuration for their blue line going forward. The team has a mix of experienced defensemen and promising young talents, but finding the right pairings and balancing development with performance is crucial.

Anaheim needs to establish a reliable and cohesive defensive core to support their goaltenders and contribute to both ends of the ice. Decisions regarding defensive pairings and player roles will be essential in shaping the team's defensive identity.

The Anaheim Ducks enter the 2023-24 NHL season with several significant challenges that will impact their trajectory in the coming years. Negotiating Trevor Zegras' contract extension, evaluating John Gibson's future, and configuring the blue line setup are the top issues requiring attention.

Careful planning, contract negotiations, and strategic roster decisions by the Ducks' management will be essential in addressing these challenges and positioning the team for success.