3 biggest issues facing Arizona Coyotes ahead of 2023-24 season

As the Arizona Coyotes prepare for the upcoming 2023-24 NHL season, they're confronted with a few significant challenges that could impact their performance on the ice.

So. let's have a look at them and how they could impact the Coyotes in the new season:

Challenges ahead for Arizona Coyotes in 2023-24 season

Here are three of them:

#1 Clear lack of top-end talent

One of the primary concerns facing the Arizona Coyotes is the glaring absence of top-end talent.

The team's hopes for addressing this deficiency lie in the NHL draft and the acquisition of young, promising players. While banking on the draft is a reasonable strategy for the long term, the Coyotes must also explore avenues to acquire established talent to provide immediate impact.

The lack of star power can hinder their ability to compete consistently against stronger opponents, leading to difficulties in generating offensive opportunities.

#2 Goalie talent shortage

Heading into the new season, the Arizona Coyotes are faced with uncertainty between the pipes.

With Karel Vejmelka and Connor Ingram as the primary netminders, the team lacks a proven elite goaltender. Goaltending is a critical aspect of any successful team, and a lack of consistent performance in the net can undermine even the best offensive and defensive efforts.

The Coyotes must consider options for improving their goaltending situation, whether through trades, free-agent signings or by nurturing young prospects to take on the role in the future.

#3 Prospect development and uncertain futures

The Arizona Coyotes face a unique challenge in managing prospects like Lawson Crouse and Nick Schmaltz.

They have yet to reach their full potential and may not align with the team's long-term plans. Decisions regarding these players' futures must be made carefully. Developing prospects takes time and investment, but if they do not fit the team's strategic vision, the Coyotes need to determine the best course of action.

This might involve evaluating trade options to secure assets that align more closely with the team's trajectory or giving these prospects an opportunity to prove their worth on the ice.

The Arizona Coyotes enter the 2023-24 NHL season with several challenges that demand careful consideration and strategic planning.

Addressing the lack of top-end talent, shoring up the goaltending situation and making decisions about prospects with uncertain futures are pivotal steps toward building a more competitive and cohesive team.

The Coyotes' ability to navigate these challenges will play a significant role in shaping their performance and progress in the upcoming season and beyond.