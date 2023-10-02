3 biggest issues facing the Arizona Coyotes this season

The Arizona Coyotes are facing a critical juncture as they enter the 2023-24 NHL season. With a roster in transition and significant challenges ahead, they must find ways to rebuild and compete in a highly competitive league.

Here are the three most pressing issues facing the Coyotes.

#1 Lack of clear talent on the roster

The most significant challenge for the Arizona Coyotes is the current lack of clear top-tier talent on their roster. The team has been in a rebuilding phase, trading away key players in exchange for future assets. While this strategy is essential for long-term success, it often results in a lack of established star power in the present.

The emergence of young talents like Logan Cooley offers hope for the future. However, the Coyotes need more players to step up and become difference-makers at the NHL level. Developing their young talent and making strategic acquisitions will be vital to improving the overall talent level of the team.

#2 No top-tier goaltender

Goaltending is a cornerstone of success in the NHL, and the Arizona Coyotes currently lack a top-tier netminder. Without a reliable and elite-level goaltender, it's challenging to compete against teams with strong goaltending in today's NHL. While the Coyotes have options in the crease, they don't have a goaltender who can consistently steal games or provide stability in high-pressure situations.

The word is still out on Karel Vejmelka. Addressing this issue should be a priority for the Coyotes, whether through player development or acquiring a proven goaltender in the trade or free-agent market.

#3 Lack of tradable assets

As the Arizona Coyotes continue their rebuild, they face a challenge when it comes to having valuable assets to trade at the deadline. Outside of Jason Zucker and Matt Dumba, the team lacks significant pieces that can fetch substantial returns in trades.

Building a competitive team often involves making strategic moves at the trade deadline to acquire draft picks and prospects. However, without valuable assets to offer, the Coyotes may miss out on opportunities to accelerate their rebuilding process. The front office must identify and develop players who can become attractive trade chips and contribute to the team's long-term success.

The Arizona Coyotes enter the 2023-24 NHL season with several significant challenges to address. Overcoming the lack of clear talent on the roster, securing a top-tier goaltender, and developing valuable trade assets are the top issues requiring attention.

While the path to rebuilding may be challenging, careful planning, player development, and strategic acquisitions can help the Coyotes build a more competitive and promising future in the NHL.