The Boston Bruins have always been a team steeped in history and tradition, known for their relentless work ethic and commitment to excellence. As they enter the 2023-24 NHL season, they face several significant challenges that could impact their performance and quest for success.

Here are the three biggest issues facing the Bruins this season:

3 biggest issues facing the Boston Bruins this season

#1. Lack of depth on the blue line

One of the most pressing concerns for the Bruins is their lack of depth on the blue line, particularly after the departure of defenseman Connor Clifton in free agency. Clifton was a valuable contributor to the team's defensive efforts, providing physicality and defensive reliability. His departure leaves a noticeable void in the defensive lineup.

While the Bruins still have standout defensemen like Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk, they must address their lack of experienced depth to ensure a solid defensive presence throughout the season.

#2. Pending RFA status of Jeremy Swayman

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman emerged as a bright spot for the Bruins in the 2022-23 season. The netminder showed tremendous promise and potential, earning a spot as the team's starting goaltender.

However, as a restricted free agent (RFA) heading into the 2023-24 season, Swayman's contract negotiations become a crucial issue. The Bruins must strike a balance between securing his future with the team and adhering to their salary cap constraints.

#3. Lack of a clear replacement at center

The retirement of Patrice Bergeron, a legendary figure in Boston Bruins history and a key contributor on both ends of the ice, leaves a massive void in the team's lineup. Bergeron's departure creates a leadership vacuum and raises questions about who will fill his role as the team's top center.

While the Bruins have promising young talent in the pipeline, they lack a proven, experienced replacement for Bergeron. Finding a suitable successor to the four-time Selke Trophy winner will be a significant challenge for the Bruins in the coming season. The team must decide whether to look internally, make a trade, or explore free-agent options to address this issue.

The Boston Bruins are heading into the 2023-24 NHL season facing several critical challenges that could shape their performance and success. Addressing the lack of depth on the blue line, securing the future of RFA Jeremy Swayman, and finding a suitable replacement for Patrice Bergeron are three of the most pressing concerns.

How the Bruins navigate these issues will determine their competitiveness and ability to contend for another Stanley Cup in the upcoming season.