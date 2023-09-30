As the Buffalo Sabres prepare for the 2023-24 NHL season, they find themselves grappling with several significant issues that could impact their performance. While every team faces challenges, the Sabres face three distinct concerns that stand out as they strive for improvement and success this year.

3 biggest issues facing the Buffalo Sabres this season

#1 - Weaker Fourth Line

The composition of a team's fourth line is often overlooked, but it plays a crucial role in providing energy, stability, and depth. Unfortunately, the Sabres are entering the season with a notably weaker fourth line, featuring Tyson Jost, Kyle Okposo, and Zemgus Girgensons.

While these players have shown flashes of skill and determination in the past, they lack the consistency and offensive production needed from a fourth-line unit. Historically, the fourth line is responsible for defensive reliability and occasionally chipping in offensively, and the Sabres need more from this trio to be competitive.

#2 - Lack of Forward Depth

Another pressing issue for the Sabres is their lack of depth in the forward group. Beyond their top-line talent, Buffalo struggles to match up with the offensive depth of other NHL teams.

A team's ability to roll four lines and maintain offensive pressure is critical in today's fast-paced game. The Sabres need to develop or acquire more scoring depth in the forward ranks to relieve the pressure on their top players and provide a more balanced attack.

#3 - Lack of Prior Playoff Experience

The Sabres have been in a prolonged playoff drought, having missed the postseason for several years. This lack of prior playoff experience on their roster can be a significant hurdle as they aim to become contenders.

The intensity, pressure, and physicality of postseason hockey are unique, and having players who've been through those battles can be a valuable asset. Building a competitive team with playoff-caliber experience will be crucial for the Sabres as they seek to break their playoff dry spell and make a run in the postseason.

The Buffalo Sabres are heading into the 2023-24 NHL season with several pressing challenges. The road ahead is undoubtedly challenging, but with strategic planning and player development, Buffalo can look forward to a brighter future.