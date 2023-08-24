3 biggest issues facing Calgary Flames ahead of 2023-24 season

As the Calgary Flames gear up for the 2023-24 NHL season, they're confronted with a trio of formidable challenges that could impact their performance on the ice and their long-term strategy.

From injury-prone players to financial constraints and an aging roster, the Flames have their work cut out as they strive for success in a competitive league.

Calgary Flames confronting challenges in the 2023-24 season

#1 Injury-prone roster: Struggle for consistency

One of the most pressing issues facing the Calgary Flames is the persistently injury-prone nature of their roster.

Injuries can disrupt team chemistry, hinder player development and weaken performance at critical moments. A lack of consistency due to these health setbacks could make it difficult for the Flames to build momentum and establish themselves as contenders.

Developing robust injury prevention and recovery protocols, as well as fostering depth in the lineup, will be crucial to mitigate this issue and maintain a competitive edge throughout the season.

#2 Burdensome untradable contracts: Balancing financial commitments

The Calgary Flames face a significant hurdle with a collection of untradable contracts that have tied up a considerable portion of their salary cap.

Contracts for players like Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri, Blake Coleman and Jacob Markstrom have limited the team's financial flexibility. These contracts can restrict the Flames' ability to make necessary roster adjustments, acquisitions and other strategic moves.

The team will need to creatively manage their cap space and make the most of the assets they have while seeking opportunities to improve their roster despite the financial constraints.

#3 Aging roster: Balancing experience and youth

Another challenge confronting the Calgary Flames is an aging roster, with a substantial portion of the team's players over the age of 28.

While experience can bring valuable leadership and composure to the ice, an aging roster can also pose risks in terms of declining performance and potential injuries.

Striking a balance between seasoned veterans and young, energetic players will be essential for maintaining competitiveness while planning for the future. Focusing on player development, scouting and fostering a culture of continuous improvement will be crucial in navigating this challenge.

The Calgary Flames are heading into the 2023-24 NHL season facing a trifecta of critical challenges.

Overcoming their injury-prone reputation, managing untradable contracts and addressing the impact of an aging roster will require strategic decision-making, effective player management and a forward-thinking approach.

The Flames' ability to address these challenges head-on will determine their success not only in the upcoming season but also in shaping their trajectory for years to come.