3 biggest issues facing the Calgary Flames this season

The Calgary Flames are approaching the 2023-24 NHL season with a mix of optimism and uncertainty.

While they have talent on their roster, several significant challenges will shape their performance and future direction. These challenges range from core evaluation to goaltending concerns. Here are the most pressing issues facing the Flames:

Biggest issues facing the Calgary Flames this season

Here are three of them:

#1 Evaluating the Huberdeau-Kadri core

The Flames have built their roster around the core duo of Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri.

a critical challenge for the team is deciding if the core is capable of competing at a high level. Both Huberdeau and Kadri bring valuable offensive skills and experience, but there are questions about whether they can lead the team to sustained success.

Evaluating the potential of this core will be vital for the Flames' management, as they must determine whether to build around it or explore other options to bolster the roster's competitiveness.

#2 Jacob Markstrom's performance

Markstrom has been a reliable presence in the Calgary Flames' crease, but there are concerns about whether he'sregressing as a goaltender.

Goaltending is a cornerstone of success in the NHL, and having a top-tier netminder is crucial for a team's competitiveness. Markstrom's performance will be closely monitored.

So, the Flames need him to maintain his elite-level play to contend in the challenging Western Conference. If he experiences a drop in performance, it could significantly impact the team's chances.

#3 Lack of top prospects

The Flames are facing a challenge in the prospect department, as they lack top-tier prospects to supplement their roster in the event of a rebuild.

Developing young talent is essential for long-term success in the NHL, and having a pipeline of promising players is crucial. The Flames need to focus on scouting and drafting impact prospects to ensure that they have the depth required to sustain competitiveness in the future.

This challenge underscores the importance of effective player development and the acquisition of high-value draft picks.

The Calgary Flames enter the 2023-24 NHL season with several significant challenges that will impact their trajectory in the coming years.

Evaluating the Huberdeau-Kadri core, monitoring Jacob Markstrom's performance and addressing the lack of top prospects are the top issues requiring attention.

Careful planning, roster assessment and strategic decisions by the Flames' management will be essential in navigating these challenges and positioning the team for future success.