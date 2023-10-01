3 biggest issues facing the Carolina Hurricanes this season

The Carolina Hurricanes have been a consistent regular-season force in recent years, but playoff success has remained elusive for them. As they gear up for the 2023-24 NHL season, they face several key challenges that could impact their quest for postseason glory.

Here are the three most pressing issues facing the Hurricanes:

#1 Failure to get it done in the playoffs

The Hurricanes have established themselves as a competitive team during the regular season, consistently finishing near the top of the standings. However, their Achilles' heel has been their inability to translate regular-season success into playoff victories.

Despite reaching the playoffs in multiple consecutive seasons, Carolina has fallen short of reaching the Stanley Cup Final. The pressure is mounting for the Hurricanes to break through and make a deep playoff run. Coach Rod Brind'Amour must find a way to help his team maintain their regular-season momentum and overcome the challenges of postseason hockey.

#2 Inconsistent returning goaltending

The Hurricanes' goaltending situation is a significant question mark entering the 2023-24 season. The team will rely on a tandem of Antti Raanta and Frederik Andersen, both of whom have shown flashes of brilliance but have also struggled with injuries and inconsistency in recent seasons.

Raanta and Andersen need to provide reliable goaltending throughout the season to give the Hurricanes a chance at success. However, if they falter or suffer from injuries, it could put a significant strain on the team's defense and overall performance. Goaltending stability is crucial for any successful team, and Carolina must find a way to ensure that their netminders remain effective and healthy.

#3 Mediocre prospect pool

The Carolina Hurricanes' prospect pool has been ranked as one of the less impressive ones in the league in recent years. Building a strong pipeline of young talent is essential for long-term success, as it helps maintain competitiveness and provides a source of future stars. Carolina's mediocre prospect pool may limit their ability to fill key positions with homegrown talent or use prospects as valuable trade assets to address immediate needs.

The Carolina Hurricanes enter the 2023-24 NHL season with several significant challenges to address. Overcoming their playoff struggles, managing inconsistent returning goaltending, and bolstering their prospect pool are the top issues that need attention.

While the Hurricanes have shown they can be a formidable regular-season team, success in the playoffs and long-term competitiveness will require strategic planning, player development and addressing these pressing challenges effectively.