The Chicago Blackhawks are gearing up for the 2023-24 NHL season with a mix of promising young talent and veteran experience. However, several significant challenges await them as they aim to improve their competitiveness and return to playoff contention.

Here are the three most pressing issues facing the Blackhawks.

3 biggest issues facing the Chicago Blackhawks this season

#1 Lack of depth beyond the top line

One of the most glaring issues for the Chicago Blackhawks is their lack of scoring depth beyond the top line, which features standout players like Connor Bedard and Taylor Hall. While the duo has the potential to be a force on offense, the team struggles to generate consistent scoring from the rest of the lineup. A successful NHL team typically has multiple lines that can contribute offensively.

The Blackhawks must focus on developing secondary scoring options and acquiring forwards who can produce consistently to alleviate the burden on Bedard and Hall.

#2 Goaltending uncertainty with Petr Mrazek

The Blackhawks face uncertainty in the goaltending department, as they rely on Petr Mrazek as their starting netminder. Mrazek has shown flashes of brilliance in the past but has also been inconsistent in his performances. Goaltending is a crucial position in the NHL. Teams often rely heavily on their goaltender's ability to make key saves and steal games.

The Blackhawks need Mrazek to find consistency and provide stability between the pipes. Additionally, they should explore options for a capable backup to share the workload and provide relief when needed.

#3 Subpar defensive core

While the Chicago Blackhawks made a high-profile acquisition by trading for Seth Jones, the overall defensive core remains a concern. Behind Jones, there is a lack of proven talent on the blue line, and the unit has struggled to perform at a high level consistently.

Successful NHL teams are typically built on strong defensive foundations, and the Blackhawks need their defense to step up and provide solid coverage in their own zone. Acquiring additional defensive talent and ensuring a balanced defensive lineup will be crucial for the team's success.

The Chicago Blackhawks face several significant challenges as they enter the 2023-24 NHL season. Addressing the lack of scoring depth, resolving goaltending uncertainty with Petr Mrazek, and improving the overall performance of the defensive core are the top issues requiring attention.

Strategic moves and player development can help the Blackhawks build a more balanced and competitive team that can vie for a playoff spot and ultimately contend for a Stanley Cup in the future.