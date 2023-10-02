3 biggest issues facing the Colorado Avalanche this season

The Colorado Avalanche have been a force to be reckoned with in the NHL in recent years, but they still face several significant challenges as they enter the 2023-24 season. While their core remains strong, they must navigate these issues to maintain their competitiveness and pursue a Stanley Cup championship. Here are the three most pressing challenges facing the Avalanche:

Uncertainty Surrounding Goaltending

The biggest issue for the Colorado Avalanche heading into the 2023-24 season is the uncertainty surrounding their goaltending situation. Alexandar Georgiev has shown flashes of potential but has yet to solidify himself as a true 1A goalie.

A reliable backup is crucial for resting the starting goaltender during the long NHL season and ensuring a strong playoff run, and the Colorado Avalanche need to find a consistent one. The team needs Georgiev to step up and provide consistent and effective goaltending support if they intend to go ahead with their current lineup.

Questionable Depth Compared to the Stanley Cup Team

Two seasons ago, the Colorado Avalanche had a roster that was considered a serious Stanley Cup contender. However, since then, they have made some roster changes and lost key players due to trades and free agency.

While the core of the team, including stars like Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, remains intact, there are questions about the depth of the roster compared to the championship-caliber team from a couple of years ago. General Manager Joe Sakic and the front office must continue to build depth by making strategic acquisitions to ensure the team can compete at a high level throughout the season and into the playoffs.

Lack of Significance in the Prospect Pool

The Avalanche's prospect pool currently lacks significant high-end talent that can make an immediate impact at the NHL level. While the team has a strong core of established players, a steady influx of young talent is essential for long-term success and maintaining competitiveness. The Colorado Avalanche need to restock their prospect pool after the emergence of Bowen Byram and the trading of Alex Newhook.

The Avalanche enter the 2023-24 NHL season as a formidable team but not without their share of challenges. Addressing the uncertainty in goaltending, improving roster depth, and bolstering the prospect pool are the top issues requiring attention. With the right strategies and player development, the Avalanche have the potential to overcome these challenges and continue their pursuit of a Stanley Cup championship.