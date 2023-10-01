3 biggest issues facing the Columbus Blue Jackets this season

The Columbus Blue Jackets face a pivotal season in 2023-24 as they strive to address critical issues and rebuild their roster. Despite their challenges, there's hope for a brighter future.

Here are the three most significant issues facing the Blue Jackets.

#1 Lack of depth across the board

The Columbus Blue Jackets' most glaring issue is their lack of depth across all positions. In recent years, the team has undergone a significant roster overhaul, parting ways with key players and transitioning to a younger, less experienced lineup.

While the youth movement holds promise, it also brings growing pains and inconsistency. To compete in the highly competitive NHL, the Blue Jackets need to add depth and talent throughout their lineup. General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen may need to explore trades, free-agent signings, or invest in player development to fill the gaps and create a more balanced roster.

#2 No clear backup option to Elvis Merzlikins

Elvis Merzlikins has emerged as the Columbus Blue Jackets' primary goaltender and a reliable presence in the crease. However, the team currently lacks a clear backup option to provide necessary rest and support for Merzlikins.

Overworking a starting goaltender can lead to fatigue and decreased performance. Developing or acquiring a capable backup goaltender is essential to maintaining consistent netminding throughout the season. The Blue Jackets must find a suitable option to share the goaltending duties effectively.

#3 Inconsistent defensive acquisitions

The Blue Jackets made defensive acquisitions in Damon Severson and Ivan Provorov to bolster their blue line. While both players have demonstrated skill and potential, their performance has been inconsistent in recent seasons.

The success of any NHL team largely depends on a reliable defensive unit, capable of shutting down opponents and minimizing scoring chances. The Blue Jackets need Severson and Provorov to provide more consistent and steady play in the defensive zone to solidify their back end. Defensive stability will be vital as the team seeks to rebuild and compete.

The Columbus Blue Jackets enter the 2023-24 season facing significant challenges that must be addressed for the team's success and growth. The lack of depth across the board, the absence of a clear backup option to Elvis Merzlikins, and the inconsistency of defensive acquisitions are the top issues demanding attention.

While the road to improvement may be challenging, careful roster management, player development, and strategic moves by the organization can help the Blue Jackets regain their competitive edge and build a promising future in the NHL.