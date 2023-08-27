3 biggest issues facing Dallas Stars ahead of 2023-24 season

After a strong performance that led them to the Western Conference Finals last season, the Dallas Stars are faced with several pressing challenges as they prepare for the 2023-24 NHL season.

So, without further ado, here's a look at the issues and how they could impact their performances in the upcoming season:

Challenges loom for Dallas Stars in 2023-24 season following playoff disappointment

Here are three of them:

#1 Managing goaltender workload

One of the primary concerns for the Dallas Stars is the reluctance to rely on backup goaltender Scott Wedgewood.

While preserving the health and stamina of their All-Star netminder Jake Oettinger is crucial, the team must strike a balance between keeping Oettinger fresh and giving Wedgewood the opportunity to contribute effectively.

A heavy workload on Oettinger during the regular season could lead to fatigue or even injury, which could hinder their playoff aspirations. Finding moments to rest Oettinger without compromising the team's performance will be a critical challenge for the Stars.

#2 Optimizing defensive pairings

The pairing of aging defenseman Ryan Suter with the dynamic Miro Heiskanen has raised eyebrows among fans and analysts alike.

To fully unleash Heiskanen's potential, the Stars should consider moving him down in the defensive lineup to allow him to take on a more expansive role. Pairing Heiskanen with a defenseman who complements his style and keep up with his pace could unlock his offensive prowess and provide a more balanced defensive structure.

#3 Reinventing the fourth line

The composition of the fourth line, consisting of Craig Smith, Sam Steel and Evgeni Dadonov, poses a challenge for the Dallas Stars.

The line appears to lack the dynamism and energy required to make a significant impact on the ice. Moreover, the aging profiles of these players might hinder their ability to maintain a high level of performance throughout the season.

The Stars should consider infusing the fourth line with youthful talent and players who bring speed, physicality and a hunger to prove themselves.

The Dallas Stars enter the 2023-24 NHL season with a trio of significant challenges following their Western Conference Finals disappointment.

Managing Jake Oettinger's workload, optimizing defensive pairings to fully utilize Miro Heiskanen's potential and revitalizing the fourth line with a combination of youth and skill are essential steps to address these concerns.

Success in overcoming these challenges could pave the way for the Stars to build on their recent success and make a strong push for the playoffs once again. With strategic planning and thoughtful adjustments, the Stars could emerge as a competitive force in the upcoming season.