3 biggest issues facing the Dallas Stars this season

The Dallas Stars have been a competitive team in recent years, but as they prepare for the 2023-24 NHL season, they face several significant challenges that could impact their success. Here are the three most pressing issues facing the Stars:

#1 - Reliance on Jake Oettinger

One of the most significant concerns for the Dallas Stars is their heavy reliance on Jake Oettinger as their primary goaltender. While Oettinger has been one of the best goalies in hockey, the Stars need to find a way to balance their goaltending workload more effectively.

Scott Wedgewood is a capable backup, and needs to be put in net more this season. To optimize their goaltending, the Stars should consider giving Scott Wedgewood more starts during the regular season to keep Oettinger fresh for the playoffs.

#2 - Ryan Suter as a Defense Partner for Miro Heiskanen

The addition of Ryan Suter to the Dallas Stars' defense has generally been a good one, but it has also presented a challenge in terms of pairing him effectively with Miro Heiskanen. Both players are known for their offensive abilities, and continuing to build the right chemistry and balance in their partnership will be crucial.

Suter, at this stage in his career, is not the same player he once was, and the Stars need to ensure that Heiskanen continues to develop and thrive in the role of a top-tier defenseman. It will be essential for the coaching staff to manage their ice time and responsibilities effectively to maximize their contributions.

#3 - Questionable Defensive Depth

The Stars have a strong top defensive pairing in Heiskanen and Suter, but their defensive depth beyond that is a concern. The team lacks experienced and reliable options on the blue line, which can expose vulnerabilities in the event of injuries or when facing deep offensive opponents. Building a more robust defensive corps, both in terms of top-four options and bottom-pairing defenders, will be critical for the Stars' success.

The Dallas Stars enter the 2023-24 NHL season with several significant challenges to address. While these challenges are not insurmountable, careful planning, player development, and strategic moves by the Stars' management will be essential to overcoming them and maintaining their competitiveness in the league.