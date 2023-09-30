The Detroit Red Wings have had their fair share of struggles in recent seasons, and as they approach the 2023-24 NHL campaign, they face several critical issues that need attention. These challenges, if left unaddressed, could hamper the team's progress and quest for success in the coming season.

3 biggest issues facing the Detroit Red Wings this season

#1. Lack of forward depth beyond Larkin and DeBrincat

The first and most apparent issue facing the Detroit Red Wings is the lack of forward depth beyond their top-line stars, Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat. While Larkin and DeBrincat have proven themselves as formidable offensive talents, the team must find reliable scoring support throughout the lineup.

Over-reliance on these two players not only puts immense pressure on them but also makes the Red Wings predictable and easier to defend against.

#2. Weakness in the goaltending department

Goaltending has been a long-standing concern for the Red Wings, and it remains an issue entering the 2023-24 season. The current tandem of Ville Husso and James Reimer raises questions about the team's ability to secure consistent and reliable netminding.

Both goaltenders have their strengths, but they lack the elite status needed to provide the Red Wings with a clear-cut advantage in the crease. The team's management must consider their goaltending options carefully, whether through internal development, trades, or free-agent signings, to solidify their presence in the net.

#3. Aging veterans on the roster

Another issue that needs addressing is the presence of aging veterans on the Red Wings roster. Players like James Reimer, Andrew Copp, Shayne Gostisbehere, and Jeff Petry bring experience, but their best years may be behind them. The challenge lies in finding a balance between veteran leadership and the development of younger, more dynamic players.

While seasoned players can provide valuable mentorship, their declining performance can hinder the team's overall competitiveness. The Red Wings need to evaluate the roles and contributions of these veterans and consider whether they fit into the team's long-term plans or if it's time to transition to a more youth-oriented approach.

The Detroit Red Wings are entering the 2023-24 season with significant challenges. Addressing the lack of forward depth, shoring up the goaltending situation and managing the roles of aging veterans are all crucial tasks for the team's management and coaching staff to deal with this season.

With a strategic approach and a focus on player development, the Red Wings could take steps toward building a more competitive and sustainable team for the future.