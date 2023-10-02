3 biggest issues facing the Edmonton Oilers this season

As the Edmonton Oilers gear up for the 2023-24 NHL season, they face several significant challenges that will play a crucial role in their pursuit of success.

These challenges encompass areas such as player deployment, goaltending and salary cap management. Here are the most pressing issues facing the Oilers:

Biggest issues facing the Edmonton Oilers this season

Here are three of them:

#1 Connor McDavid's linemates

One of the perennial challenges for the Edmonton Oilers has been finding suitable linemates for their generational superstar, Connor McDavid.

While McDavid can elevate the play of those around him, consistently providing him with linemates who can match his speed, skill and vision remains a priority after trading Kailer Yamamoto.

The Oilers need to identify the right combination of forwards to maximize McDavid's impact while also maintaining depth throughout the lineup. Ensuring that McDavid has effective linemates will be crucial for the team's offensive output and overall competitiveness.

#2 Goaltending with Stuart Skinner and Jack Campbell

The Oilers are heading into the 2023-24 season with a goaltending duo consisting of Stuart Skinner and Jack Campbell.

While both goaltenders have shown promise, they're relatively unproven at the NHL level in the context of being the unquestioned starters for a contender.

Goaltending is often a make-or-break factor in an NHL season. So, the Oilers need Skinner and Campbell to step up and provide consistent, reliable performances. The team's success hinges on their ability to stop pucks effectively and give the offense a chance to win games.

#3 Salary cap constraints

The Edmonton Oilers have historically faced salary cap constraints, and these limitations are likely to continue into the 2023-24 season.

Managing the cap effectively while trying to add significant pieces mid-season can be a challenge. As the trade deadline approaches, Edmonton may be restricted in making significant acquisitions to address roster needs.

The Oilers' management must carefully plan and prioritize where to allocate their cap space, whether it be for in-season trades or securing key players for the future. Striking a balance between short-term and long-term cap management will be essential for sustained success.

The Edmonton Oilers enter the 2023-24 NHL season with several significant challenges that will shape their fortunes.

Optimizing Connor McDavid's linemates, securing consistent goaltending performances and managing salary cap constraints are the top issues requiring attention.

Effective player deployment, scouting and strategic decisions by the Oilers' management will be instrumental in navigating these challenges and positioning the team for a successful season.