The Florida Panthers enter the 2023-24 NHL season with high expectations after a series of strong performances in recent years. However, they face several significant challenges that could impact their quest for success. Here are the three biggest issues facing the 2023 Stanley Cup finalists as they prepare for the upcoming season:

3 biggest issues facing the Florida Panthers this season

#1 - Lack of Talent in the Bottom Six

One of the most pressing concerns for the Florida Panthers is the lack of depth and talent in their bottom six forwards. While the top two lines, featuring stars like Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, and Sam Reinhart, are undoubtedly formidable, the same cannot be said for the third and fourth lines.

A successful team in the NHL requires strong contributions from all four lines to maintain momentum and compete effectively. The Panthers need more consistency and scoring ability from their bottom-six forwards to ease the pressure on their top offensive players.

#2 - Uncertainty in the Backup Goaltender Position

The Panthers find themselves in a precarious situation when it comes to their backup goaltender position. With Sergei Bobrovsky as the undisputed starter, there is a lack of clarity regarding who will serve as the backup between Spencer Knight and Anthony Stolarz.

Both goaltenders have shown promise, but neither has established themselves as a clear-cut backup option at the NHL level. Managing their development and determining which goalie is better suited for the role will be a significant challenge for the coaching staff. Making the wrong choice could result in inconsistent goaltending when Bobrovsky is not in the net.

#3 - Subpar Defensive Replacements for Radko Gudas

The departure of Radko Gudas leaves a void on the Florida Panthers' blue line, and the team's defensive replacements, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Dmitry Kulikov, may not be up to the task.

While Ekman-Larsson was once a premier defenseman in the league, his recent performances have raised questions about his ability to fill Gudas's physical, stay-at-home role effectively.

Similarly, Kulikov, while serviceable, may not provide the same level of defensive reliability that Gudas offered. The Panthers will need to adjust their defensive strategies and potentially explore trade options to shore up their blue line and maintain their strong defensive presence.

The Florida Panthers have their work cut out for them as they enter the 2023-24 NHL season. With the right decisions and adjustments, the Panthers have the potential to build on their recent successes and become a formidable force in the NHL.