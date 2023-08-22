3 biggest issues facing Montreal Canadiens ahead of 2023-24 season

As the puck drops on the 2023-24 NHL season, the Montreal Canadiens find themselves facing several challenges that could impact their performance on the ice. From goaltending uncertainties to limited depth and an underwhelming blue line, the team must navigate these issues strategically to remain competitive in the highly demanding league.

Challenges await the Montreal Canadiens in the 2023-24 Season

Goaltending Predicament: Jake Allen and Casey DeSmith

One of the most pressing issues for the Montreal Canadiens this season is their goaltending situation. While Allen has shown flashes of brilliance in the past, he has not consistently proven himself as a bonafide starter. On the other hand, Casey DeSmith, although promising, lacks significant NHL experience and is yet to be tested on the big stage.

The Canadiens need a reliable and steady presence between the pipes to weather the storm of the grueling NHL season. Addressing this goaltending uncertainty will be pivotal to the team's success.

Depth Dilemma: Limited forward depth

Another issue plaguing the Montreal Canadiens is their limited forward depth. A successful NHL season requires a well-rounded roster capable of handling injuries, fatigue, and varied opposition.

Unfortunately, Montreal's forward lineup lacks the depth required to provide consistent production across all four lines. The absence of impactful secondary scoring can put immense pressure on the top lines, making them susceptible to both injuries and defensive focus from opposing teams.

Developing young talent and potentially seeking trades or free-agent signings could bolster their offensive depth and alleviate this concern.

Blue Line Blues: Underwhelming defensive unit

The Montreal Canadiens also face challenges on the blue line, with an underwhelming defensive unit that lacks both star power and depth. A strong defense is the foundation of any successful hockey team, helping to suppress opponents' offensive threats and contribute to generating scoring opportunities.

However, Montreal's defensive corps has struggled to provide consistent support in both areas. The absence of a true elite defenseman and the departure of key veterans have left a noticeable void that needs to be addressed.

As the Montreal Canadiens gear up for the 2023-24 NHL season, they face a trio of significant challenges that could shape their performance on the ice. Navigating the uncertainties in goaltending, addressing the limited forward depth, and shoring up the underwhelming blue line will be crucial to their success.

The team's management and coaching staff must work tirelessly to find solutions that allow them to compete at the highest level and contend for the coveted Stanley Cup. Only through strategic planning, player development, and potentially leveraging trade opportunities can Montreal overcome these obstacles and make their mark in the upcoming season.