3 biggest issues facing the Montreal Canadiens this season

The Montreal Canadiens, known for their rich hockey history, face significant challenges as they prepare for the 2023-24 NHL season. Despite their storied past, several pressing issues threaten to hinder their success this year. Here are the three biggest challenges facing the Canadiens as they embark on the new season:

#1. Jake Allen as the starting goaltender

One of the most significant changes for the Montreal Canadiens entering the 2023-24 season is the return of Jake Allen as the primary goaltender. Allen, while a capable backup, has yet to prove himself as a consistent No. 1 goaltender after leaving St. Louis. Managing the netminding duties will be a critical challenge for head coach Martin St. Louis and the Canadiens' coaching staff.

Developing a strategy to maximize Allen's performance and provide adequate rest and support will be essential to maintain competitive goaltending throughout the season.

#2. Lack of top-tier talent

Another pressing concern for the Canadiens is the absence of top-tier talent on their roster. While they have several skilled players, including Nick Suzuki, they lack a true superstar who can dominate games consistently. In the NHL, elite talent often plays a pivotal role in a team's success, especially in tight games and during the postseason.

The Canadiens need to focus on player development, scouting, and potentially making impactful trades or signings to bring in the star power necessary to elevate their competitiveness and challenge the league's best.

#3. Relying on long-shot developments

The Canadiens' reliance on long-shot developments poses a significant risk to their success. Players like Tanner Pearson, Christian Dvorak and Alex Newhook, while talented, have yet to prove themselves as top-tier performers at the NHL level. Banking on these players to have breakout seasons may not be a sustainable strategy.

Developing a more balanced and reliable roster is crucial to maintaining consistency throughout the season. The Canadiens must assess their prospects' progress and consider adding experienced players to mitigate the uncertainty surrounding long-shot developments.

The Montreal Canadiens are entering the 2023-24 NHL season with several pressing challenges. Transitioning to Jake Allen as the starting goaltender, addressing the lack of top-tier talent and managing the reliance on long-shot developments are critical issues that need attention.

The team's management, coaching staff and players must work collaboratively to find solutions to these challenges and restore the Canadiens to their former glory as a perennial contender in the NHL.