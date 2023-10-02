3 biggest issues facing the Nashville Predators this season

As the Nashville Predators prepare for the 2023-24 NHL season, they face several significant challenges that could impact their performance and playoff aspirations. While the team boasts solid depth and a competitive spirit, they must navigate these issues to remain competitive in a highly competitive league.

Here are the three most pressing challenges facing the Predators.

3 biggest issues the Nashville Predators must resolve this season

#1 Lack of a top offensive talent

One of the most prominent challenges facing the Nashville Predators is the absence of a true top-tier offensive talent. While the team has depth and balance throughout the lineup, they lack a player who can consistently put up elite-level offensive numbers and be a game-changer. This absence can make it challenging to compete with teams that have dynamic offensive stars.

New General Manager Barry Trotz may need to explore options to acquire or develop a top offensive talent to elevate the team's scoring and offensive production.

#2 Unproven prospect pool

The Predators' prospect pool is relatively unproven and lacks the high-end talent seen in some other NHL organizations. Developing young talent is crucial for long-term success, but the team needs their prospects to mature and make meaningful contributions at the NHL level.

Patience and investment in player development will be key to nurturing these prospects and ensuring they can fill important roles in the future. A stronger focus on scouting and drafting top-tier talent will also be necessary to bolster the prospect pipeline.

#3 Filip Forsberg's Injury

A significant challenge for the Nashville Predators is the continued absence of Filip Forsberg, who has been sidelined due to a concussion since February. Forsberg is a key offensive contributor and leader on the team, and his extended absence leaves a significant void in the lineup. The team's success is closely tied to his presence on the ice, and his return to health is paramount.

The Predators must carefully manage his recovery and ensure that he is fully prepared to return to action without risking further injury.

The Nashville Predators face several significant challenges as they enter the 2023-24 NHL season. Addressing the lack of top offensive talent, nurturing an unproven prospect pool, and managing Filip Forsberg's injury recovery are the top issues requiring attention.

While these challenges are not insurmountable, strategic moves, player development, and careful roster management by the Predators' front office will be essential to overcoming them and maintaining their competitiveness in the league.