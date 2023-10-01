3 biggest issues facing the New Jersey Devils this season

The New Jersey Devils are a team in transition as they enter the 2023-24 NHL season, facing several pressing challenges that will shape their future. Here are the three most significant issues facing the Devils:

#1 - Underwhelming Goaltending

One of the most pressing concerns for the New Jersey Devils is their underwhelming goaltending situation. The tandem of Akira Schmid and Vitek Vanacek lacks experience and consistency.

Goaltending is a cornerstone of any successful team, and the Devils must find a way to solidify their netminding to compete effectively. Developing Schmid and Vanacek is a priority, but the team may also need to explore other options, such as signing a proven goaltender or making a trade, to ensure they have reliable play between the pipes.

#2 - Refreshed Defensive Core

The Devils made changes to their defensive core by acquiring John Marino and Colin Miller. While these acquisitions may bring new elements to the blue line, they also mean saying goodbye to Ryan Graves and Damon Severson.

The effectiveness of these moves remain uncertain, as Graves and Severson were dependable contributors on the back end. The challenge for New Jersey lies in ensuring that the revamped defensive unit gels quickly and maintains or improves upon its performance. Consistency in the defensive zone will be crucial for the team's success.

#3 - Dougie Hamilton's Massive Contract

Dougie Hamilton is undoubtedly a talented defenseman, but his massive 7-year, $63 million contract poses a financial challenge for the Devils. As players age, there is always a risk of regression, which could lead to concerns about whether Hamilton can live up to his contract's value over the long term.

Should Hamilton's performance decline, his contract may become a burden for the team's salary cap flexibility. The Devils need to monitor Hamilton's play closely and develop contingency plans in case of regression to ensure they can effectively manage their finances while remaining competitive.

The New Jersey Devils face several significant challenges as they embark on the 2023-24 NHL season. The Devils' ability to navigate these challenges effectively will determine their competitiveness and their progress in their ongoing rebuild and pursuit of success in the NHL.