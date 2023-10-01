3 biggest issues facing the New York Islanders this season

The New York Islanders, a team known for their defensive prowess and playoff success, face several significant challenges as they enter the 2023-24 NHL season. Here are the three most pressing issues facing the Islanders.

#1 Lack of scoring talent

One of the most prominent issues facing the New York Islanders is their lack of scoring talent, particularly among their top-six forwards. The team has built its identity on a strong defensive system and structured play, but they have often struggled to generate enough offense to compete with high-scoring opponents.

While they boast reliable players like Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat, they lack the game-changing offensive talent that can turn the tide in close games or during the playoffs. Addressing this issue is essential for the Islanders to become a more well-rounded team and elevate their competitiveness.

#2 Insufficient offensive firepower in the bottom six

Beyond the top-six forwards, the Islanders also face a challenge in terms of offensive firepower in their bottom-six forward group. While they have dependable and defensively responsible players in these roles, they often lack players who can consistently contribute offensively.

This imbalance can put added pressure on the top lines to carry the scoring load and make the team predictable in their offensive strategies. General Manager Lou Lamoriello may need to explore trades, free-agent signings, or the development of younger talent to infuse more scoring ability into the bottom-six forwards while maintaining their defensive responsibilities.

#3 Semyon Varlamov's age and contract extension

Semyon Varlamov, the Islanders' backup goaltender, signed a four-year contract extension that extends into his 40-year-old season. While Varlamov has been a dependable presence in the net, goaltenders often see a decline in performance as they age.

Managing Varlamov's workload and ensuring that he remains effective well into his 40s will be a challenge for the Islanders' coaching staff. They may need to develop a capable third goaltender to share the load and provide Varlamov with the necessary rest to maintain his competitiveness.

The New York Islanders face significant challenges as they enter the 2023-24 NHL season. Overcoming their lack of scoring talent, addressing the imbalance in their bottom-six forwards, and managing Semyon Varlamov's age and contract extension are the top issues that need attention.

While the Islanders have built a reputation as a defensively sound team, finding ways to improve their offensive capabilities and maintain strong goaltending will be essential to their success and continued competitiveness in the league.