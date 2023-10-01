3 biggest issues facing the New York Rangers this season

The New York Rangers enter the 2023-24 NHL season with a roster brimming with potential but also facing several significant challenges that could affect their performance. Here are the three most pressing issues facing the Rangers.

#1 Lack of chemistry among the forward groups

One of the most critical issues for the New York Rangers is the lack of chemistry among their forward groups. While the team boasts an abundance of talented forwards, including Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad and Kaapo Kakko, they have struggled to establish consistent lines and develop the chemistry needed for a potent offense. The constant line shuffling and player rotations can hinder the team's ability to generate scoring chances and maintain offensive momentum.

#2 Unproven third defensive group

The New York Rangers' blue line has undergone significant changes, with young prospects like Braden Schneider, Zachary Jones and Connor Mackey potentially forming the third defensive group. While these players have shown promise, they lack the experience and proven track record of success at the NHL level.

Relying on a relatively unproven defensive group can lead to defensive lapses and inconsistency in their own zone. It's crucial for the Rangers to provide support and guidance to these young defensemen as they adjust to the NHL's pace and level of play.

#3 Alexis Lafrenière's development

The New York Rangers selected Alexis Lafrenière with the first overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft with high expectations. While Lafrenière has shown flashes of his potential, he has not yet emerged as an All-NHL talent. The third season in the league is often a crucial one for young players to make significant strides in their development.

The Rangers need Lafrenière to take a step forward and contribute as a consistent offensive threat. If he can reach his full potential, it would add another dimension to the team's offensive arsenal. The coaching staff should continue to provide guidance and opportunities for his growth.

The New York Rangers have a talented roster with plenty of potential, but they face several challenges as they enter the 2023-24 NHL season. Building chemistry among their forward groups, managing an unproven third defensive group, and nurturing Alexis Lafrenière's development are the top issues that require attention.

With the right strategies, coaching, and player development, the Rangers have the potential to overcome these challenges and become a competitive force in the NHL.