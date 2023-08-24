3 biggest issues facing Ottawa Senators ahead of 2023/24 season

As the 2023-24 NHL season approaches, the Ottawa Senators find themselves facing a trifecta of challenges that could impact their performance on the ice. From limited roster depth to goaltending uncertainties and center depth struggles, the Senators have their work cut out for them as they strive to make a mark in the highly competitive league.

Here are three challenges that await the Ottawa Senators in the upcoming 2023-24 season.

1. Limited roster depth: Balancing top-tier talent with lower lines

Heading into the new season, the Ottawa Senators boast a formidable top six that includes skilled forwards like Brady Tkachuk and Vladimir Tarasenko. However, their success largely hinges on the performance of these star players, as there's a noticeable lack of depth and support from the bottom two lines.

While having a strong top six is vital for generating offense, a well-rounded team requires reliable contributors throughout the lineup. The Senators' lack of depth becomes particularly evident during grueling stretches of the season when injuries and fatigue can take a toll on the core players.

Developing and nurturing talent in the lower lines will be crucial for the Senators to maintain consistent competitiveness.

2. Backup goaltending woes: Filling the void behind Joonas Korpisalo

Joonas Korpisalo stands as the Ottawa Senators' primary goaltender, but the team faces a glaring issue with the absence of a reliable backup option. Goaltending is a pivotal aspect of any team's success, and without a solid backup, the burden on Korpisalo becomes immense.

Fatigue and potential injuries can hamper his performance, leaving the team vulnerable. A competent backup goalie not only provides a safety net but also creates internal competition that pushes both netminders to excel. Solving this dilemma is paramount to the Senators' defensive stability and overall success.

3. Center depth struggles: Behind Tim Stutzle

Tim Stutzle is a rising star for the Ottawa Senators, but the team's center depth behind him is cause for concern. Strong center play is vital for controlling the game's tempo, winning faceoffs, and distributing the puck effectively.

A lack of depth in this crucial position can limit offensive opportunities and put extra pressure on the top lines. Developing skilled and reliable centers to complement Stutzle is essential for the Senators to maintain consistent offensive pressure and defensive responsibility.

The Ottawa Senators face significant challenges as they prepare for the 2023-24 NHL season. Addressing these issues will be imperative for the team's success and competitiveness in a demanding league.

Building a more balanced roster with depth in the lower lines, securing a capable backup goaltender, and strengthening center depth are tasks that the Senators' management and coaching staff must prioritize.