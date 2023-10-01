3 biggest issues facing the Ottawa Senators this season

The Ottawa Senators have embarked on a journey of rebuilding and reshaping their roster in recent years.

As they approach the 2023-24 NHL season, they face several major challenges that could define their progress and success. Here are the most significant issues facing the Senators:

Biggest issues facing the Ottawa Senators this season

Here are three of them:

#1 Joonas Korpisalo's workload

One of the most pressing concerns for the Ottawa Senators is whether Joonas Korpisalo can handle the workload of being a 70-game starting goaltender.

Goaltenders in the NHL play a grueling and physically demanding role, and the transition from a backup to a starter can be challenging. Korpisalo, while a talented netminder, is yet to prove that he can maintain a high level of performance over an extended season.

The Senators' success relies heavily on solid goaltending, so overburdening Korpisalo could lead to fatigue and decreased performance. Coach D.J. Smith must carefully manage his playing time and provide adequate rest to keep Korpisalo fresh and effective throughout the season.

#2 Lack of offensive identity post-DeBrincat

The departure of Alex DeBrincat in a trade leaves a significant void in the Senators' offensive lineup.

DeBrincat was a dynamic and consistent scoring threat who provided leadership and a clear offensive identity to the team. With his absence, the Senators must redefine their offensive approach and find new leaders to step up.

This issue goes beyond simply replacing DeBrincat's numbers; it's about establishing a cohesive offensive strategy and finding players who can lead the way. Young talents like Tim Stützle and Brady Tkachuk will need to take on more prominent roles.

#3 Vulnerable top defensive pairing

The Ottawa Senators' top defensive pairing of Thomas Chabot and Jakob Chychrun, while talented, has shown vulnerability in their own end.

Chabot is known for his offensive prowess, but the defensive aspect of his game is a work in progress. Chychrun, while solid defensively, may not be the ideal partner to cover for Chabot's offensive instincts.

The lack of a lockdown defensive pairing can lead to defensive breakdowns and expose the goaltender. The Senators need to find the right balance between offensive production and defensive reliability on their top pairing or consider alternative pairings that can provide more stability in their own zone.

The Ottawa Senators face significant challenges as they enter the 2023-24 NHL season.

The management, coaching staff and players must address these issues to ensure the team's competitiveness and progress in their rebuilding efforts. Careful goaltender management, establishing a new offensive identity and shoring up the top defensive pairing will be pivotal to the Senators' success in the coming season.