The Pittsburgh Penguins have a storied history of success in the NHL, but they face several significant challenges as they enter the 2023-24 season. Addressing these issues will be crucial to maintaining their competitiveness and pursuing another Stanley Cup championship. Here are the three most pressing challenges facing the Penguins:

3 biggest issues facing the Pittsburgh Penguins this season

Barren Prospect Pool

The Penguins' prospect pool has been depleted in recent years due to trades and promotions to the NHL roster. While the team's focus on winning has now led to immediate success, it has come at the cost of diminishing the pipeline of young talent.

A barren prospect pool can hinder the team's ability to sustain long-term success, as it limits their ability to bring in fresh talent and build for the future. General Manager Ron Hextall and his staff must prioritize replenishing the prospect pool through strategic drafting, scouting, and player development to ensure a strong foundation for the years to come.

Inconsistency in Net

The Penguins have faced inconsistency in the goaltending department, with Tristan Jarry and Alex Nedeljkovic sharing the duties. While both goaltenders have shown flashes of brilliance, they have also had periods of inconsistency. Goaltending stability is paramount in the NHL, especially for a team with championship aspirations.

The Penguins need to find a way to ensure that their netminders can provide reliable and consistent performances throughout the season. This may involve better support from the defensive core and clearer communication between the coaching staff and the goaltenders.

Improved Defensive Core but Still Lacking a Solid Third Pair

The Pittsburgh Penguins have made significant improvements to their defensive core, with the addition of key players like Ryan Graves and Erik Karlsson. However, despite bolstering their top-four defense, the team still lacks a solid third pair.

A balanced defensive lineup is crucial to success, as it allows the top players to thrive without being overworked. Pittsburgh must address the third pair issue by either developing internal options or exploring trades or free-agent signings to find the right players to complement their top four.

The Pittsburgh Penguins face several significant challenges as they enter the 2023-24 NHL season. Rebuilding their barren prospect pool, addressing goaltending inconsistency, and solidifying their third defensive pair are the top issues requiring attention.

While the team has a history of success, careful planning and strategic decisions by the Penguins' management will be essential to overcoming these challenges and remaining competitive in the ever-evolving landscape of the NHL.