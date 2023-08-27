3 biggest issues facing San Jose Sharks ahead of 2023-24 season

As the San Jose Sharks gear up for the 2023-24 NHL season, they're faced with a trio of significant challenges that could impact their performance on the ice.

So, let's take a look at these challenges in detail and how they could impact their upcoming season:

Challenges that await San Jose Sharks in 2023-24 season

Here are three of them:

#1 Lack of top-end talent

Heading into the new season, the San Jose Sharks find themselves grappling with a lack of top-end talent.

With Tomas Hertl being the sole former All-Star still in his prime, the team is missing the star power needed to compete effectively against the league's elite. While Hertl is undoubtedly a skilled player, the Sharks require more dynamic players who can consistently drive play, create scoring opportunities and provide leadership on and off the ice.

Relying heavily on a single All-Star places immense pressure on Hertl and hampers the team's overall performance. Acquiring or developing additional top-tier talent will be crucial for the Sharks' success in the upcoming season.

#2 Lackluster blue line

The San Jose Sharks' blue line has been an ongoing concern, struggling to maintain consistent defensive performance. Despite these struggles, a significant portion of the team's salary cap is allocated to the defense.

This allocation of resources has not yielded the desired results, as defensive lapses and an inability to prevent high-quality scoring chances have plagued the team.

To address this issue, the Sharks must consider strategic trades or free-agent acquisitions to bolster their defensive core.

#3 Scoring woes in forward lines

Another pressing challenge facing the Sharks is a clear lack of scoring prowess in their forward lines.

Apart from Tomas Hertl and Mike Hoffman, the team's options for reliable goal scorers are limited. An effective offense requires depth and diversity in scoring contributors, preventing opponents from solely focusing on shutting down one or two players.

Developing young talents and scouting for potential offensive stars are critical steps in revitalizing the team's forward lines.

The San Jose Sharks confront a series of obstacles that could impede their success in the upcoming 2023-24 NHL season.

Addressing these challenges requires a multi-faceted approach, including the acquisition of top-end talent to complement Tomas Hertl, shoring up the blue line's defensive deficiencies and cultivating a deeper and more diversified forward line capable of consistently finding the back of the net.

While these challenges are substantial, they also present opportunities for the Sharks to rebuild, restructure and emerge as a more competitive force in the league.