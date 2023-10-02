As the San Jose Sharks prepare for the 2023-24 NHL season, they face several significant challenges that will shape the team's future direction. These challenges encompass areas such as team identity, roster decisions, and goaltending uncertainty. Here are the three most pressing issues facing the Sharks:

3 biggest issues facing the San Jose Sharks this season

Lack of Clear Identity

The San Jose Sharks need to find a clear team identity following the trade of defenseman Erik Karlsson. Karlsson was a cornerstone player known for his offensive prowess and playmaking ability, and his departure has left a void in both leadership and on-ice contributions.

The team's identity, once built around a potent offensive blue line, is now in question. The Sharks must define a new identity, whether it be as a defensively sound team, a physical force, or a hybrid of different playing styles. Establishing a clear team identity will be crucial for developing a competitive strategy moving forward.

Expensive, Under-Performing Veterans

The Sharks face a challenge with the presence of expensive veterans Mikael Granlund and Mike Hoffman on their roster. Both players command significant salaries but have not consistently delivered the expected level of performance.

Balancing the cap with underperforming players can hinder the team's ability to make strategic roster moves and investments in emerging talent. The Sharks' management must decide how to best address this issue, whether it involves making roster changes, providing additional support and opportunities to the veterans, or exploring trade options.

Goaltending Uncertainty

The Sharks' goaltending situation is marked by uncertainty as they decide who will be the goalie of the future. Mackenzie Blackwood and Kaapo Kahkonen are both young and talented netminders with potential, but it remains unclear which one will emerge as the long-term solution in the crease.

Identifying the franchise goaltender is crucial, as goaltending stability is a fundamental factor in a team's competitiveness. The Sharks must carefully assess the abilities and development paths of Blackwood and Kahkonen to make an informed decision that benefits the team's future.

The San Jose Sharks enter the 2023-24 NHL season facing several significant challenges that will impact their trajectory in the coming years. Defining a clear team identity, addressing the performance of expensive veterans, and determining the goalie of the future are the top issues requiring attention.

Effective roster management, strategic decisions, and player development by the Sharks' management will be instrumental in navigating these challenges and positioning the team for success as they chart a new course forward.