3 biggest issues facing Seattle Kraken ahead of 2023-24 season

The Seattle Kraken's remarkable journey to the second round of the playoffs in just their second season was a testament to their rapid growth and potential.

However, as they gear up for the 2023-24 season, several challenges demand their attention to maintain and build on that success.

Navigating challenges: Seattle Kraken's potential hurdles in the 2023-24 season

Here are three of them:

#1 Backup goaltender dilemma: Chris Driedger vs Joey Daccord

One of the Seattle Kraken's biggest strengths lies between the pipes, with standout goaltender Philipp Grubauer leading the way.

However, the team faces a decision that could impact their netminding stability – choosing between Chris Driedger and Joey Daccord as the backup goaltender. Both options have demonstrated their prowess, making this a pleasant yet complex predicament.

The team must weigh factors such as performance, consistency, injury history and chemistry with the starting goalie to make the right choice. A solid backup goalie is crucial to provide relief to Grubauer and ensure the team's competitiveness through a demanding season.

#2 Limited roster flexibility and no-move clauses

The Seattle Kraken's expansion draft strategy resulted in a roster with an abundance of no-move clauses, potentially restricting their flexibility for roster adjustments and trades.

While these clauses can provide stability, they also limit the organization's ability to navigate the dynamic landscape of the NHL. The team's challenge lies in balancing the desire to retain key players with the need to make strategic moves to address evolving needs and capitalize on opportunities.

Finding creative solutions to maintain a competitive and adaptable roster will be crucial in sustaining their momentum.

#3 Absence of Andre Burakovsky: Urgency to elevate competitiveness

The Seattle Kraken's success has been built on collective effort, but the absence of Andre Burakovsky is felt keenly.

His skill, experience and contribution to the team's offensive depth are vital components that can potentially propel them into serious Stanley Cup contention. Addressing his absence and integrating him back into the lineup swiftly becomes imperative.

The team must strategize to incorporate Burakovsky effectively and harness his abilities to ensure a potent offensive arsenal. His return could play a pivotal role in taking the team to the next level and enhancing their championship aspirations.

Addressing the aforementioned challenges will require astute decision-making, proactive player management and effective teamwork from the Seattle Kraken's coaching staff, management and players.

Striking the right balance between stability and flexibility, resolving the backup goaltender dilemma and maximizing Burakovsky's impact will be instrumental in their quest to compete at the highest level and contend for the coveted Stanley Cup.