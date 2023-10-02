3 biggest issues facing the Seattle Kraken this season

As the Seattle Kraken embark on the 2023-24 NHL season, they're facing several significant challenges that will shape their third season's success.

From goaltending decisions to integrating new players into the lineup, here are the most pressing issues facing the Kraken:

#1 Choosing the backup goaltender

The Kraken find themselves in the enviable position of having two solid backup goaltending options in Chris Driedger and Joey Daccord.

Both netminders have shown promise, so deciding who will serve as the primary backup to the starting goaltender is a critical decision. The backup goalie plays a vital role in providing rest and support to the starter, and their performance can often determine the outcome of games.

Seattle's management must carefully evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of both Driedger and Daccord and make a choice that best complements the team's goaltending strategy.

#2 Integrating Tye Kartye into the lineup

Tye Kartye, a promising young talent, poses a welcome challenge for the Kraken's coaching staff and management.

Finding an appropriate place in the lineup for Kartye is crucial for his development and the team's success. The challenge lies in ensuring that Kartye's role allows him to grow as a player while contributing effectively to the team's overall performance.

Decisions regarding his position, linemates and ice time will be instrumental in harnessing his potential and providing a seamless transition into the NHL.

#3 Reintegrating Andre Burakovsky

Burakovsky, an established NHL forward, returns to the lineup after missing some time.

While his presence adds valuable experience and offensive depth to the Seattle Kraken's roster, integrating him back into an already gelled lineup can be challenging.

Maintaining the chemistry that the team has developed while incorporating Burakovsky effectively will be a task for the coaching staff. Decisions regarding his role and linemates should be made strategically to maximize his impact while ensuring minimal disruption to the team's dynamics.

The Seattle Kraken enter the 2023-24 NHL season facing several significant challenges that will impact their inaugural campaign.

Choosing between two capable backup goaltenders, integrating Ty Kartye into the lineup and smoothly reintegrating Andre Burakovsky are the top issues requiring attention.

Effective roster management, strategic lineup decisions and player development by the Kraken's coaching staff and management will be instrumental in navigating these challenges and positioning the team for a successful season as they look to continue building their identity in the NHL.