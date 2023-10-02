3 biggest issues facing the St. Louis Blues this season

As the St. Louis Blues prepare for the 2023-24 NHL season, they face several significant challenges that will shape the direction of the franchise. These challenges range from evaluating the team's core to making decisions about the future. Here are the three most pressing issues facing the Blues:

Jordan Binnington's Franchise Goaltender Status

The status of Jordan Binnington as the franchise goaltender is a topic of concern for the St. Louis Blues. Binnington, who played a pivotal role in the team's Stanley Cup victory in 2019, signed a lucrative contract extension. However, his performance in recent seasons has been inconsistent, raising questions about whether he justifies his massive contract.

The Blues need to determine if Binnington can regain his form as a top-tier NHL goaltender or if they should explore other options in the net. The stability of the goaltending position is crucial, and the Blues must make a decision that best aligns with their long-term goals.

Retooling vs. Full-Scale Rebuild

The Blues find themselves at a crossroads in terms of team strategy. They must decide whether to undertake a retooling process, making incremental changes to the roster while remaining competitive, or commit to a full-scale rebuild, which involves trading core players and focusing on developing prospects.

This decision will have significant implications for the team's competitiveness in the short and long term. General Manager Doug Armstrong must carefully assess the team's current state, evaluate its prospects, and chart a path forward that aligns with the organization's goals and vision.

Kevin Hayes' Role in the Organization

The acquisition of Kevin Hayes in a trade raised questions about his fit within the St. Louis Blues organization. Hayes is a talented center with offensive skills, but determining his role in the team's future plans is crucial. The Blues need to assess whether Hayes fits into their long-term strategy and how his presence affects other players and line combinations. Decisions about Hayes may also impact other roster moves and the overall direction of the team.

The St. Louis Blues enter the 2023-24 NHL season facing significant challenges that will shape the franchise's future. The evaluation of Jordan Binnington's status, deciding between a retool or a full-scale rebuild, and determining Kevin Hayes' role are the top issues requiring attention. Careful planning, player assessment, and strategic decisions by the Blues' management will be essential in navigating these challenges and positioning the team for success in the coming seasons.