3 biggest issues facing the Tampa Bay Lightning this season

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been one of the most successful NHL franchises in recent years, clinching back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021. However, as they approach the 2023-24 season, they are confronted with several significant challenges that could impact their bid for continued success.

Here are the three most pressing issues facing the Lightning:

#1 Aging Veterans

The Tampa Bay Lightning have enjoyed immense success thanks, in part, to their core group of veteran players, including Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman, and more. However, the age of these key contributors is becoming a concern.

As players age, they often become more susceptible to injuries and may see a decline in their performance. Managing the workload and health of these veteran players while still expecting them to be key contributors will be a delicate balancing act for head coach Jon Cooper.

#2 A Regressing Andrei Vasilevskiy

Andrei Vasilevskiy has been the backbone of the Tampa Bay Lightning's success in recent years, earning Vezina Trophy in 2019 as the league's top goaltender. However, in the 2022-23 season, there were signs of regression in Vasilevskiy's play, with a slightly lower save percentage and goals-against average.

While this drop-off is not cause for panic, it does raise questions about whether Vasilevskiy can maintain his elite level of play. Goaltenders often have peaks and valleys in their careers, and the Lightning must ensure they have a capable backup and a plan in place to manage Vasilevskiy's workload effectively to keep him fresh for the playoffs.

#3 A Dire Cap Situation

One of the most significant challenges facing the Lightning is their dire salary cap situation. The team has had to make difficult decisions, including trading away valuable players, to remain cap compliant. The 2023-24 season will continue to be a tightrope walk for general manager Julien BriseBois as he tries to navigate the salary cap while keeping the team competitive.

The Lightning may need to rely on younger, less expensive players to fill roles, but finding affordable solutions that can match the production of their departed stars is a daunting task.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are entering the 2023-24 season with significant hurdles to overcome. Success in the upcoming season will require careful planning, roster management, and the ability to adapt to changing circumstances while maintaining the high standards set by the franchise in recent years.