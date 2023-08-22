3 biggest issues facing Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of 2023/24 season

As the Toronto Maple Leafs prepare for the 2023-24 NHL season, they find themselves facing a series of complex challenges that could impact their performances and aspirations for success.

From contract negotiations to a crowded goaltending situation and aging veteran signings, the team's management must strategize effectively to ensure a competitive edge.

Here are three issues the Maple Leafs face ahead of the new season:

#1. Contract Conundrum: Auston Matthews' looming deal

One of the most pressing issues for the Toronto Maple Leafs heading into the new season is the contract situation of star player Auston Matthews. As he enters the final year of his current contract, Toronto faces the urgency of securing a new deal to keep their marquee talent in the fold.

Matthews, an elite goal scorer and franchise cornerstone, is undoubtedly a linchpin in the team's future plans. The negotiations surrounding his contract extension could impact the team's cap space and financial flexibility moving forward.

Successfully navigating this contract conundrum while maintaining a strong roster balance will be paramount to the Maple Leafs' long-term success.

#2. Goaltending Gridlock: Managing a crowded crease

The Maple Leafs also find themselves grappling with a logjam in the goaltending department, featuring Jarrett Woll, Ilya Samsonov and Martin Jones. While having multiple capable goaltenders is an asset, it can also pose a challenge in terms of deciding who to start and managing playing time effectively.

Woll is a promising young netminder, Samsonov brings potential but inconsistency, and Jones is a veteran presence. Striking the right balance between developing young talent and relying on experience is a delicate task that the coaching staff must tackle to maintain a stable crease and ensure consistent performance.

#3. Aging Veterans and their Impact: Reaves and Klingberg

The offseason signings of aging veterans like Ryan Reaves and John Klingberg raise concerns for the Toronto Maple Leafs. While Reaves brings physicality and a veteran presence, his on-ice contributions may be limited due to the evolving nature of the game.

Klingberg, although skilled, may not provide the immediate impact the team needs given his age and potential decline. Balancing the experience these players bring with the need for dynamic play and impact on the ice is a delicate juggling act that requires careful consideration from the management team.

As the Toronto Maple Leafs set their sights on the 2023-24 NHL season, they confront a trio of significant challenges that could shape their journey.

With adept management, strategic decision-making, and a focus on long-term goals, the Maple Leafs can overcome these hurdles and establish themselves as formidable contenders in the pursuit of the Stanley Cup.