3 biggest issues facing the Toronto Maple Leafs this season

The Toronto Maple Leafs have long been known for their passionate fan base and high expectations.

As they prepare for the 2023-24 NHL season, they face several significant challenges that could determine their success. Here are the most pressing issues facing the Maple Leafs:

Biggest issues facing the Toronto Maple Leafs this season

Here are the top three:

#1 "High calorie" acquisitions

The Maple Leafs made headline-grabbing acquisitions in the offseason, bringing in players like Ryan Reaves, John Klingberg and Max Domi.

While these players add various skills to the roster, they also come with concerns. Reaves, known for his physicality, may not fully align with the Leafs' style of play centered around speed and skill. John Klingberg and Max Domi, while talented, have had inconsistent performances in recent years.

Managing the integration of these "high calorie" players into the Leafs' system and ensuring they complement the team's style of play without disrupting chemistry will be a challenge for coach Sheldon Keefe.

#2 Unproven goaltending duo

The Toronto Maple Leafs are entering the season with an unproven goaltending duo in Joseph Woll and Ilya Samsonov.

With the departure of Frederik Andersen and Jack Campbell in recent seasons, the Leafs lack an established, reliable starting goaltender. Joseph Woll and Ilya Samsonov have shown promise but have limited NHL experience.

Goaltending is a critical position in the NHL, and inconsistent play in the crease can spell disaster for a team with high expectations like the Maple Leafs. Developing a strong goaltending rotation or finding stability in the net will be vital to Toronto's success this season.

#3 Lack of a shutdown defender

The Toronto Maple Leafs' blue line has long been criticized for its lack of a shutdown defender.

While they boast offensive firepower with players like Morgan Rielly, they struggle to contain opposing offenses and prevent high-quality scoring chances. This deficiency was highlighted in their recent playoff performances, where they faced challenges in keeping the puck out of their own net.

Acquiring a true shutdown defender who can play top minutes and provide stability in the defensive zone remains a significant need for the Maple Leafs.

The Toronto Maple Leafs face substantial challenges as they enter the 2023-24 NHL season.

Managing "high calorie" acquisitions, addressing uncertainties in net and finding a shutdown defender are the three most pressing issues that must be resolved for the team to contend for a Stanley Cup.

The Maple Leafs have a talented roster, but success will hinge on their ability to navigate these challenges effectively and build a more balanced and competitive team.