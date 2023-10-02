3 biggest issues facing the Washington Capitals this season

The Washington Capitals have been a perennial contender in the NHL, but as they approach the 2023-24 season, they face several significant challenges that could impact their pursuit of another Stanley Cup.

Here are the three most pressing issues facing the Capitals:

#1 - Lack of Stellar Goaltending

One of the most significant concerns for the Washington Capitals is the lack of a stellar goaltender. After the departure of Braden Holtby, the team has struggled to find a consistent and reliable netminder. The tandem of Darcy Kuemper and Charlie Lindgren may provide solid goaltending, but they do not possess the elite status of a Vezina Trophy candidate. Goaltending is often a determining factor in playoff success, and the Capitals need their goaltenders to elevate their play in high-stakes situations.

#2 - Defense Core Recovering from Injuries

The Capitals' defensive core has faced injuries and inconsistency in recent seasons, with key players like John Carlson and Trevor van Riemsdyk dealing with various ailments. While the return of these players is a positive development, there are concerns about their ability to stay healthy and maintain their high level of play.

A strong and stable blue line is crucial for the Capitals' success, especially in their own end and on the power play. The coaching staff must carefully manage the workloads of these players and provide support from the depth of the defensive roster to ensure a resilient defensive unit.

#3 - Lack of Reliable Depth in the Minor League System

Another challenge facing the Capitals is the lack of reliable depth in their minor league system. A robust prospect pool provides valuable insurance for injuries and allows for the development of young talent.

The Capitals have a history of promoting talent from within, but their current minor league system lacks NHL-ready players who can step in and contribute immediately, despite the Hershey Bears' success in the recent AHL playoffs. It's essential for the organization to focus on nurturing talent in the AHL and ECHL to bolster the depth of the roster and provide support when injuries occur.

The Washington Capitals are entering the 2023-24 NHL season with several significant challenges on their path to success. While the Capitals have a strong foundation, addressing these challenges will be crucial to their competitiveness and their quest for another Stanley Cup championship.