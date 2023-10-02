3 biggest issues facing the Winnipeg Jets this season

As the Winnipeg Jets gear up for the 2023-24 NHL season, they face several significant challenges that will impact their competitiveness and future direction. These challenges range from key roster decisions to prospect development. Here are the three most pressing issues facing the Jets.

#1 The Connor Hellebuyck dilemma

One of the most significant issues facing the Winnipeg Jets is the decision surrounding their star goaltender, Connor Hellebuyck. Hellebuyck has been a pillar of strength for the team, earning accolades such as the Vezina Trophy. However, his contract is approaching its end, and the Jets must decide whether to extend his contract or explore trading him.

This decision is crucial because it will shape the team's immediate and long-term future. Keeping Hellebuyck may provide stability in the crease, but it could also mean allocating a significant portion of the salary cap to one player. On the other hand, trading him could bring valuable assets in return but would create a void in the net.

#2 Questionable depth in the back six

The Winnipeg Jets have been known for their offensive firepower, but they face challenges in terms of their defensive depth in the back six. While the top pairings have featured strong defenders, the bottom pairings have, at times, struggled to provide consistent defensive play.

A reliable and balanced defensive corps is essential for success, as it helps to prevent goals and supports the offensive attack. The Jets need to address the depth and reliability of their defensive group, either through internal development or acquisitions, to ensure a more well-rounded lineup.

#3 Lack of top-tier prospects

The Winnipeg Jets have invested in their prospect pool, but there are concerns about the lack of top-tier prospects if certain players fail to pan out. The development of young talent is vital for any NHL team, and while the Jets have some promising prospects, the absence of high-end talent could hinder their long-term success.

The team's reliance on the development of players like Cole Perfetti, who has shown potential but is not guaranteed to become a top-tier NHL player, underscores the need to continue scouting and drafting impact players for the future.

The Winnipeg Jets enter the 2023-24 NHL season, facing several significant challenges that will shape their trajectory in the coming years. The Connor Hellebuyck decision, addressing depth in the back six, and cultivating top-tier prospects are the top issues requiring attention.

Careful planning, player development, and strategic decisions by the Jets' management will be essential in navigating these challenges and positioning the team for success in the ever-competitive NHL landscape.