3 Boston Bruins takeaways vs Jets as Winnipeg's special 34-game streak ends

The Boston Bruins secured a convincing 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets. The Boston Bruins now sit alone on top of the league, moving into first place in the win. The Jets, who have been playing out of their mind over the last two months, face a brief hiccup in their historic comeback season. Here are three notable takeaways from Monday night's clash at TD Garden:

3 takeaways from Boston Bruins' win over Winnipeg Jets

#1. Denial of Winnipeg Jets' historical milestone

A poignant moment unfolded in the final minutes of the game as Brad Marchand scored into an empty net with 55 seconds left in regulation. The TD Garden erupted in cheers, not only for the Boston Bruins extending their lead but for denying the Winnipeg Jets a chance to match a historical milestone for games allowing three goals or fewer.

The Jets' run of games allowing three goals or fewer came to an end at 34, falling just one game shy of tying the modern-day record set by the 2014-15 Minnesota Wild. Jake DeBrusk also contributed to ending streaks, scoring shorthanded and halting the Jets' 14-game stretch of allowing two or fewer short-handed goals.

Expand Tweet

#2. Boston Bruins claim top spot in NHL

With the 4-1 victory, the Boston Bruins avenged their 5-1 loss to the Jets from late December and asserted their dominance as the top team in the NHL. The win marked the Bruins' fifth straight triumph, bringing their points total to 67, propelling them to first place in the NHL standings. After a slow start to the season, the Bruins have seemingly shown that they are back to their usual strength that defined last year's campaign.

#3. Bruins defense stifling Jets offense

The Bruins' victory was underscored by their stifling defense, particularly in the first two periods, where they limited the Jets to a mere 10 shots on goal. The Bruins capitalized on Winnipeg's lackluster play, seizing control of the game early on. Jakub Lauko, Charlie Coyle and Vladislav Namestnikov contributed to the offensive effort, giving the Bruins a 2-1 lead after the first period.

Despite a surge from the Jets in the final frame, the Bruins' solid defensive play, combined with goaltender Jeremy Swayman's 21 saves, secured the one-goal cushion for the win:

Expand Tweet

Next up for the Bruins is a big-time conference matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday, while the Jets will face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the same time in a massive Canadian matchup.