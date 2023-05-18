3 Carolina Hurricanes players to watch out for in Game 1 against Florida Panthers

The Carolina Hurricanes have made quick work of their series and now host the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Hurricanes eliminated the New York Islanders in six games and then defeated the New Jersey Devils in five games.

Although Carolina was the second-place team in the East, the Hurricanes have dealt with plenty of injuries so if they are going to advance to the Stanley Cup some key players will need to step up.

Ahead of Game 1 on Thursday night, here are three key Carolina Hurricanes players to watch out for

#1. Teuvo Teravainen

Teuvo Teravainen has been out of the lineup for a couple of weeks and he had surgery on April 20 to repair his broken hand.

When he got the surgery, some thought he would be done for the year, but he has healed up quickly and is now expected to play in Game 1.

"It's pretty good, not bad," Teravainen said Monday. "I think I'm pretty much ready to go, so whenever the coach puts me out there, I'll be good... "It's kind of crazy, I thought for sure I was done (for the season). But the doctors did a pretty good job. Looks like I'm getting back pretty soon."

This season, Teravainen put up 37 points in 68 games as he had a down season. But, in his career, he has shown he has been able to score at a high-level and Carolina needs all the goalscorers going up against Sergei Bobrovsky.

#2. Brent Burns

Brent Burns is still looking for his first Stanley Cup and when the Carolina Hurricanes traded for him, many thought he was past his prime and too old to play at a high level anymore.

However, in the playoffs, he has eight points in 12 games and is playing around 22-25 minutes per night, spearheading the Hurricanes' defense.

Although Burns is best renowned for his attacking abilities, he is also a great defensive player who can move the puck, which is crucial for any playoff team.

#3. Sebastian Aho

Sebastian Aho is arguably the Carolina Hurricanes' best player and in the playoffs, the best players need to step up.

Aho has 10 points in 11 games and a +8 rating in the playoffs. He has assisted on numerous goals for the Hurricanes, but if Carolina is to progress, he will likely need to be a point-per-game player this series, which begins with Game 1 on Thursday.

