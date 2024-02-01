3 Centers Boston Bruins could target ahead of NHL trade deadline with Elias Lindholm joining Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks made the first big move ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline as they acquired Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames.

Lindholm was the top center available, and it was rumored that the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche showed interest in him.

Boston is still expected to trade for a center before the deadline, so who else may it be after?

3 centers the Boston Bruins should trade for

#1. Sean Monahan, Montreal Canadiens

Sean Monahan is a pending free agent

After Sean Monahan signed a one-year contract extension with the Montreal Canadiens, the plan was to trade him at the deadline if they weren't in a playoff spot.

With Montreal outside of the playoffs, Monahan becomes the top center available and should be an immediate target for the Boston Bruins.

Monahan is only making $1.985 million this season, so the Bruins will be able to make the cap work. He can come in and be the second or third-line center on Boston and make them that much deeper for the playoff push.

#2. Adam Henrique

Adam Henrique has 33 points

Adam Henrique will likely be traded at the NHL Trade Deadline and the Boston Bruins should be interested in him.

Henrique is a pending free agent who's making $5.825 million per season, but the Ducks would likely retain some cap space in the move.

Henrique has 33 points in 49 games this season and the Ducks center would likely be the Bruins second-line center in a potential move. He also could play on the power play to give Boston some more offense down the middle.

#3. Morgan Frost

Morgan Frost is under contract for one more season

Morgan Frost has had a rocky relationship with the Philadelphia Flyers and a change of scenery could be best for him.

Frost is under contract for one more season after this year. He's making just $2.1 million per season, so the cap works for Boston. Frost likely won't have a major offensive impact on the Bruins but could be a solid third-line center for a playoff push.

The 24-year-old being under contract for one more year is also beneficial for Boston who is up against the cap.