3 changes NHL fans would love to see in 2024 ft. referees on the hot mic

The NHL has continued to grow in popularity over the years and the league is always looking for ways to improve.

The fans have seen rule changes implemented that have changed the outlook of the game over the last few years. Here, let's look at three changes that can be implemented in the league.

3 changes NHL fans would love to see

#1. Referees have a hot mic

The referees always become a big story in NHL games due to the penalty calls they make.

However, one idea fans have wanted is for the referees to have a hot mic to hear what they discuss with players and coaches on their calls.

Referees always talk to players during the games, warning them about possible penalties or they try to keep the game under control. It will be interesting for the fans to hear the talks going on.

#2. Changing OT

3-on-3 overtime was a big change the NHL made and in the first year, it was exciting as there were plenty of chances on both ends of the ice.

However, teams have turned overtime into puck possession and try to keep the puck for as long as possible, including taking the puck out of the offensive zone and back into their own end if they don't have the right chance.

One rule change fans would like to see is copying the NBA's over-and-back rule. In overtime, once the team passes center ice, they cannot go back over it to their end, or perhaps the NHL implements a shot clock to force more chances.

Regardless, the NHL owners and GMs had meetings last year to discuss the OT rule changes.

#3. Change to the point system

Another change NHL fans would love to see is to either get rid of the loser point, meaning a team doesn't get a point for losing in overtime or shootout, or change the entire point system.

One possible solution is three points for a regulation win, two points for an overtime/shootout win, and one for a shootout/overtime loss. It would benefit the teams that win in regulation more than winning in overtime and could change the way the NHL standings look.