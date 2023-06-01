3 free agents that Brad Treliving can target as Toronto Maple Leafs GM

Newly appointed Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving faces the challenge of improving the team's roster while working with limited cap space.

However, if he decides to deal away one of the core four players, it could open up opportunities to sign impactful free agents.

Here are three free agents that Treliving could target this summer:

#1 Dmitry Orlov

Edmonton Oilers v Boston Bruins

Dmitry Orlov, a skilled defenseman currently playing for the Boston Bruins, would be a valuable addition to the Maple Leafs blue line. Known for his strong defensive play and offensive contributions, Orlov could provide stability and experience to Toronto's defensive corps.

While he may come at a higher price tag, Treliving should explore the possibility of signing Orlov if the team decides to part ways with one of its core players.

#2 Lars Eller

Colorado Avalanche v Toronto Maple Leafs

Another player Treliving should consider is Lars Eller, a versatile forward who has been an integral part of the Colorado Avalanche and Washington Capitals' success.

Eller's ability to play multiple positions and contribute offensively would add depth to the Maple Leafs' forward lines. Additionally, his playoff experience and strong two-way game would make him a valuable asset during the postseason.

#3 Patrick Kane

Vegas Golden Knights v Chicago Blackhawks

A more ambitious option for Brad Treliving to consider would be Patrick Kane, the superstar winger who currently played at the end of the season for the Rangers.

While it may be a long shot due to his high salary and strong ties to the Buffalo area, where he grew up, Kane would bring an elite level of skill and experience to the Maple Leafs.

His offensive prowess and playmaking abilities would significantly bolster Toronto's scoring power and elevate their chances of playoff success. Of course, signing a player like Kane would require some creative cap management and potentially moving significant assets to free up space.

However, if Treliving can work out a feasible deal, adding a player of Kane's caliber would be a game-changer for the Maple Leafs.

The new Toronto Maple Leafs GM certainly has a challenging task ahead of him in navigating the team's cap limitations. However, by considering free agents like Dmitry Orlov, Lars Eller, and Patrick Kane, Treliving possibly has the opportunity to strengthen the roster and elevate the team's chances of success.

Whether it's adding defensive stability, forward depth, or a superstar presence, Treliving should explore these options to position the Maple Leafs for a competitive and exciting season.

