3 goalie options Maple Leafs must consider ahead of 2024 NHL Trade deadline

The Toronto Maple Leafs are a legit Stanley Cup contender, but if they are going to win the cup, they need to improve in goal. The Maple Leafs entered this season with Ilya Samsonov as their starting goalie and Joseph Woll as the backup. However, Samsonov has been one of the worst goalies this season and was sent to the AHL. Meanwhile, Woll got hurt.

Toronto is now starting Martin Jones and their backup is Dennis Hildeby who was the AHL backup at the beginning of the season. If the Maple Leafs are going to win the Cup, they need to trade for a goalie, and here are three options for them.

3 goalie options for the Toronto Maple Leafs

#1, John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks

John Gibson has been a trade target for the Toronto Maple Leafs for a few years now, but the Anaheim Ducks haven't moved him.

Yet, with the Ducks near the bottom of the standings once again, Anaheim should look to move their goaltender at the trade deadline. Gibson has three years left on his deal at $6.4 million AAV following this season, so it would also solidify Toronto's goaltending for the future.

Gibson will likely cost a key prospect and pick to acquire, but at this point, the Maple Leafs window is closing, and need to make a big move ASAP.

#2, Marc-Andre Fleury, Minnesota Wild

Marc-Andre Fleury is in the final year of his deal

Marc-Andre Fleury was nearly traded to Toronto at the 2022 trade deadline but it didn't come to fruition. Now, Brad Treliving and the Maple Leafs should circle back on the three-time Stanley Cup champion.

Although Fleury has a no-movement clause, this is likely his final year playing so he would likely waive it for one more chance at winning a Cup.

In Toronto, Fleury could be the stopgap starter until Woll comes back from injury. Once Woll returns, Fleury will be an experienced backup and has experience in the playoffs if Woll struggled early on.

#3, Jake Allen, Montreal Canadiens

Jake Allen is 4-7-2 with a .903 SV% this season

If Toronto is going to trade for a goalie, the Montreal Canadiens make a logical trading partner.

The Canadiens are currently carrying three NHL goaltenders on their roster, Jake Allen, Sam Montembeault, and Cayden Primeau. Montembeault has started to run away with the starting role while Primeau is someone the team is looking to develop into their goalie of the future.

With that, Allen would likely be the goalie Montreal would be fine to trade and he's also the goalie that makes sense for Toronto. Allen has experience as a starting goalie in the NHL and has performed well. In his career, he has a 2.72 GAA and a .909 SV%.

A goaltending duo of Allen and Woll would give Toronto confidence going into the playoffs and next year as he has one year left on his deal.

