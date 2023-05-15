3 keys for Seattle Kraken in Game 7 vs Dallas Stars 

The Seattle Kraken rallied at home in Game 6 to defeat the Dallas Stars and force a Game 7 in Dallas on Monday night.

Seattle has found a way to respond each and every time they appear down and out. After being dominated by Dallas in back-to-back games, the Kraken came up with a huge 6-3 victory at home in Game 6.

Now, they have a chance to upset another Stanley Cup contender and advance to the Western Conference Final for the first time in only their second season.

Here are three keys to success for the Seattle Kraken in Game 6 vs the Dallas Stars

#1. The Seattle Kraken need to score first

Simple as that. Seattle has been a far better team when scoring the first goal during these playoffs. In their first-round upset of the Colorado Avalanche, the Kraken scored the first goal in all seven games. In the second round against Dallas, they have done so only twice.

Dallas Stars v Seattle Kraken - Game Six

Seattle has gone 2-0 in those two games and outscored the Stars 13-5. In the other four games, they have gone 1-3 and been outscored 19-12.

In Game 7, the Stars will look to utilize their home crowd for momentum. Just as Seattle did in Game 6, Dallas could ride an early goal and loud environment to overwhelm the Kraken. Seattle needs that first goal to silence the American Airlines Center and set the tone for the game, something they do very well.

#2. Get Jared McCann firing

The 40-goal man and leading scorer for the Seattle Kraken during the regular season needs to make an impact in Game 7.

Jared McCann missed a couple of weeks after being injured in a game against the Avalanche. When he finally returned in Game 4, he was understandably behind the pace. But in Game 5, McCann scored his first goal of the postseason and the winger added an assist in Game 6 as well.

Seattle is unlikely to completely shut down the Stars attack in Game 7. Therefore, they will need their big guns to produce. Jared McCann will be a huge part of that.

#3. Slow down Roope Hintz

The hulking Stars center has been a dominant force all season long. In 12 postseason games, Roope Hintz leads Dallas with eight goals and 18 points. That leaves him tied for second among all skaters, and first among those still alive in the playoffs.

On top of his offense, Hintz drives the game for Dallas. His speed pushes back defenders, creates space for others, and is hard to maintain. But that is exactly what Seattle will need to do to win Game 7. If Hintz has another monster game as he did in Game 5 (2 goals, 1 assist), it could be curtains for this Cinderella Seattle run.

