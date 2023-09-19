3 leading candidates to take over as new St. Louis Blues captain

The St. Louis Blues are one of the NHL teams that currently do not have a captain. However, as the Blues prepare for training camp at Mayland Heights on Thursday, the team announced that it will name their 24th captain on Tuesday morning.

Expand Tweet

Previously, forward Ryan O'Reilly served as team captain from 2020 to 2023. Following his trade to the Toronto Maple Leafs in February of this year, Brayden Schenn and Colton Parayko stepped up and served as the team's alternate captains.

Here's a look at three leading candidates who could be named the St. Louis Blues' 24th captain:

#1. Brayden Schenn

Brayden Schenn

At the moment, centerman Brayden Schenn is the favorite to wear the letter C on his chest. The 32-year-old, who joined the Blues from the Philadelphia Flyers in 2017, has developed leadership qualities to lead the team from the front.

He is the type of player who's always stepped up when needed, be it for goals or dropping the gloves. Schenn led the Blues from front down the stretch last season, following O'Reilly's departure.

The 32-year-old has five years remaining on the $52 million contract he signed in 2019. Moreover, Schenn has been the alternate captain for the Blues in each of the past three seasons.

However, considering the future it would not be a surprise if the Blues decide to move on from Schenn to someone else.

#2. Robert Thomas

Robert Thomas

If it isn't Schenn, and if the Blues have long-term plans, the decision for team captain could fall to Robert Thomas. The 24-year-old was drafted No. 20 by the Blues in the 2017 Draft and is entering his sixth year with the team.

Thomas was one of the key players in the St. Louis Blues winning the Stanley Cup title in 2019. He's since become a vital component of the team.

Last year, the 24-year-old signed a long-term eight-year, $65 million contract that will begin this season.

Thomas has previously served as an alternate captain of the team and it remains to be seen whether the time has come to appoint him as the C while other veteran options are available on the roster.

#3. Colton Parayko

Colton Parayko

Given Schenn's long-term future and whether or not Thomas is ready to take on additional duties, the St. Louis Blues may choose defenseman Colton Parayko as the team's new de facto.

He was selected No. 86 by the Blues in the 2012 NHL Draft and will enter his ninth season with the team next month. Parayko is also the assistant captain and possesses the strong leadership qualities to take on the C.

The 30-year-old has seven years remaining on his eight-year, $52 million contract, which he signed in 2021, and therefore, it could play a significant role if neither of the two aforementioned names is named team captain.

Elsewhere, defenseman Justin Faulk, 31, and left winger Pavel Buchnevich, 28, are also in the conversation.